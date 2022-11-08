National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Vikings-Bills, pick
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Vikings-Bills, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to New York to face the Buffalo Bills in a big Week 10 showdown. 

The Vikings are coming off a 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders, while the Buffalo Bills are reeling after suffering a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Bills — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet):

Vikings at Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -5.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Bills -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Vikings +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Did Jets upset win vs. Bills show Josh Allen needs more help?
Colin Cowherd compares Allen-Bills to Luka Dončić-Dallas Mavericks.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Fascinating matchup of the 7-1 Vikings - who are an NFL-best 6-0 in one-score games - and the Bills, who are reeling from a loss to the Jets as 11.5-point favorites. 

This line was -9.5 for the Bills before the loss to New York and the injury to Josh Allen’s throwing elbow. The line has since dipped down significantly.

Buffalo struggled offensively last week, and Allen has thrown four interceptions in the last five quarters. He was battered against the Jets, who sacked him five times despite only blitzing twice. Buffalo’s interior offensive line has struggled, which means Za’Darius Smith, who is having a monster year (tied for second in the NFL in sacks, tied for first in tackles for loss) could wreak havoc in the backfield. 

I don’t have much faith in this Minnesota offense outdoors (see Philly, Miami or Washington), but the Bills have trouble closing out good teams because of their inability to run.

If the Vikings can protect Cousins against the relentless Bills pass rush, it will be because of offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has not allowed a sack in 328 pass-blocking snaps. 

At +5.5, you might not be getting the best number here, but it's worth the risk if Allen is out.

PICK: Vikings (+5.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

