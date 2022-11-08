National Football League NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Commanders-Eagles, pick 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Commanders (4-5) will look to end two streaks by the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) when the longtime NFC East Division rivals meet on Monday Night Football in the City of Brotherly Love.

Washington hopes to hand Philadelphia – the last unbeaten team in the NFL – its first loss of the season and snap a three-game losing streak against the Eagles. Washington leads the all-time series – which dates to 1934 – 88-82-5.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Commanders-Eagles game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Bucky Brooks' NFL top 10

Commanders at Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Eagles -10.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Commanders +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The undefeated Eagles have yet to trail in the second half this season and probably won’t again in this one. The earlier meeting was very one-sided, as the Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 24-8 win.

But that was with Carson Wentz under center; now they’ll face Taylor Heinicke. Washington’s defense may be bolstered by the return of Chase Young to one of the most underrated defensive fronts in the NFL.

The Eagles at home on Monday Night Football and a double-digit spread, what could go wrong? While double-digit favorites are 10-20 against the spread this season, Philly is too much to handle for Washington.

Look for Hurts & Co. to put it on early and often and pull away late in the fourth quarter.

PICK: Eagles (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more