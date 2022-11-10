National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will resume their longtime rivalry, which dates back to the AFL, and there will be a familiar face for Colts fans on the sideline in an unfamiliar job when the teams meet Sunday.

Jeff Saturday, a two-time All-Pro center for the Colts, was named interim coach after Frank Reich was fired Monday. Saturday was a head coach for three seasons on the high-school level but has never coached in the NFL.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Emmanuel Acho explains the current coaching opportunity for the Colts will not lead to success for many reasons.

Colts at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Colts +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

On Monday morning, the Raiders quickly jumped out to a 6-point favorite against the Colts. Shortly after Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and installed former Colts center and ESPN personality, Jeff Saturday, as the interim head coach. 

Jeff Saturday’s first order of business was finding an offensive play caller, as the Colts did not have an obvious option on the coaching staff. Saturday chose Parks Frazier, a 30-year-old assistant quarterbacks coach.  

Despite all this chaos at the top of the Colts coaching staff, the line for this game hasn’t moved at all. 

The Raiders are still six point favorites, and I’m not sure how to account for this lack of movement. The Raiders are the clear side here. 

Yes, the Raiders stink and are massively underachieving this season… but the Colts have a first-time head coach, a first-time play caller, a backup quarterback, a poor offensive line and a weak pass defense… and they are on the road. This is a no-brainer for me, even with my lack of trust in the Raiders. 

Raiders to cover. 

PICK: Raiders (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

