NFL odds: Underdogs bark loud in divisional round games

The NFL's divisional round was one for the ages, with every game coming down to the wire. When it comes to gambling, betting on underdogs was the way to go, as they won the first three playoff games to advance to the conference championships.

Let's recap this round of the playoffs, with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

The divisional round was the opposite of Super Wild Card Weekend. Last weekend, favorites won and covered in five of the six games. The only underdog to win that weekend was the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who upset the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys 23-17.

Despite favorites paying off at the start of the playoffs, dogs barked loudly in the divisional round. Welcome to the crazy, unpredictable world of sports wagering!

Bettors who are likely celebrating this weekend? The sharps, per Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading for BetMGM.

"In general, if you throw a blanket over it, the public usually bets the favorites, while the majority of the sharps' money is on the dogs," Stoneback said.

The three upsets Sunday were decided by field goals on the final play.

The 49ers proved the win over the Cowboys wasn't a fluke as they hit the road and toppled the NFC's top seed, the Green Bay Packers, 13-10 on Saturday. The 49ers were 6.5-point underdogs and +210 on the moneyline (ML).

The AFC's top seed, the Tennessee Titans, got upset by the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals 19-16 on Saturday.

The Bengals were 4-point underdogs going into that game, including +170 on the ML.

The Los Angeles Rams ruined Tom Brady's bid for his eighth Super Bowl ring as the fourth-seeded Rams upset Brady's second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 on Sunday. The Rams were 3-point underdogs, and went into the game +135 on the ML.

The Rams' winning field goal was set up by a 44-yard catch by Cooper Kupp, who slipped behind the Buccaneers' defense with less than 30 seconds remaining. The ending was so insane that it left FOX Sports' Skip Bayless fuming.

The favored Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) ended the streak by beating the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime.

Still, any bettor will take a 3-1 weekend.

