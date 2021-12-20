National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Vikings-Bears, point spread, more 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 6-7 Minnesota Vikings hope to continue their push for the playoffs but may face a tough task against coach Matt Nagy and the 4-9 Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday night's matchup between the Vikings and Bears — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Bears +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Vikings are 7-6 against the spread (ATS) this season (2-4 as favorite, 5-2 as underdog). The Bears are 4-9 ATS this season (2-8 as underdog, 2-1 as favorite).

The Vikings have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 13 games this season. The Bears have hit the under in the over/under eight times in 13 games this season.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is 7-6 ATS and 8-5 SU as a starter when a road favorite for the Vikings (since 2018). Bears QB Justin Fields is 3-6 ATS as a starter, the second best of all QBs drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"Chicago doesn't have much of an identity. In this instance, the number at -6.5 is telling you that you have to take the Vikings. I would lay the points."

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"The Chicago Bears' defense is almost entirely wiped out and the secondary is all gone tonight due to injuries and COVID-19. I'm also on the Vikings in this spot."

PICK: Vikings (-6.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 6.5 points

Other Things To Know

The Vikings need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive which means the Bears would love nothing more to wreck the plans of their longtime NFC rivals.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 61-57-2, but Nagy is 5-1 against Minnesota since taking over in Chicago in 2018.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has 2,688 career receiving yards. Jefferson is 68 receiving yards to set an NFL record for receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons.

Heading into the weekend, Cousins is sixth in the NFL in passing yardage. Cousins is 319-for-477 passing (66.9 percent) for 3,569 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Cousins and the Vikings play it close as 12 of Minnesota's 13 games tais season have been decided by eight points or fewer.

"In terms of personnel, the Vikings are the better team," Cowherd said. "For all the criticisms of Kirk Cousins, he is highly capable."

Fields, the No. 11 pick, is 133-for-231 passing (57.6 percent) for 1,585 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Fields has run for 385 yards on 65 carries (5.9 average) with two scores forth Bears, who have lost their past four home games.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.