NFL odds: How to bet Titans-Steelers, point spread, more

The 6-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to keep their playoff hopes alive against the 9-4 Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Titans and Steelers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Titans -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Titans have covered the spread in seven of their past 10 games.

The Titans are 5-1 on the over in the over/under on the road this season.

The Titans are 7-6 on the over/under this season.

The Steelers are 5-8 against the spread (ATS) this season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 14-3-2 as a home underdog.

The Steelers are 4-2 at home this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would play the Pittsburgh side here. … When you get these older QBs, extra rest helps. So I get Big Ben (Roethlisberger) here with an extra three or four days of rest and that's something. Mike Tomlin is the best underdog coach in the league. I'd take the points and Pittsburgh."

PICK: Steelers (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The Steelers lead the all-time series 47-32, winning the past three contests.

The Titans won six in a row in October and November to climb to the top of the division.

The Steelers have been scuffling since mid-November, posting a 1-3-1 record in their past five games.

"For Pittsburgh, these are weekly playoff games." Cowherd said. "For Tennessee, because they beat the Colts twice, they are in. So there are arguments to be made the Titans can rest a player here or there. There's no urgency for them, as they are not going to get that No. 1 seed. There's none of that on the Pittsburgh side."

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury in the previous game Dec. 9 but reportedly is expected to play. Watt leads the Steelers in sacks and tackles for loss (16 each).

Roethlisberger is 297-for-455 passing (65.3 percent) for 3,066 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The Titans lead the AFC South despite star running back Derrick Henry being sidelined since Halloween with a broken foot that required surgery. Henry still leads the team in rushing with 837 yards on 219 carries with 10 touchdowns and the Titans are hopeful he returns in time for the postseason.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 276-for-420 passing (65.7 percent) for 2,965 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Titans linebacker Harold Landry III leads the team in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (13).

