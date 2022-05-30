National Football League Golf odds: The Match lines, best bet; Brady, Rodgers face Mahomes, Allen 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Old school will take on the young guns as NFL veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will tee it up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match golf challenge on Wednesday at Wynn Las Vegas golf course.

The 12-hole exhibition will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ODDS FOR THE MATCH

Brady-Rodgers win: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Allen-Mahomes win: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

When it comes to football, the four ranked in the top 10 in regular-season passing yards in 2021 — Brady led with 5,316 yards, followed by Mahomes (fourth, 4,839), Allen (eighth, 4,407) and Rodgers (10th, 4,115).

The foursome have been named NFL MVP four of the past five seasons (Rodgers in 2020-21, Mahomes in 2018, Brady in 2017). Brady is 44 years old, Rodgers is 38, Mahomes and Allen are 26.

Trying to handicap NFL star quarterbacks playing golf is like comparing, well, footballs to golf balls. But FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke was willing to take a swing.

"We don’t have much to work with as far as handicapping but from previous events played, we can assume Brady and Mahomes are around even, both sporting an 8 handicap," Hemke said. "Josh Allen is listed as a 9.0 but some Twitter fans believe he will play better than expected come Wednesday."

What? Is someone sandbagging in golf? Unheard of!

Brady has played in this event twice and is 0-2. Last year Brady was paired with pro golfer Phil Mickelson, losing to Rodgers and pro Bryson DeChambeau.

Hemke expects the experience and savvy of Brady-Rodgers to get the best of Mahomes and Allen in this one.

"Rodgers is the best golfer according to handicap, coming in around a 4.5 overall," Hemke said. "Put that together with the experience of the TV event that Brady and Rodgers have in previous years, and that should propel them to an easy victory here.

"I think the newcomers in this event come out a bit nervous and fall behind early. Give me the two future Hall of Famers here, and if you can find a minus-1.5 holes wager with plus-odds come Wednesday, I may be in on that as well."

PICK: Brady-Rodgers to beat Allen-Mahomes — -167 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Here are the previous results of The Match

Nov. 23, 2018 — Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods (22 holes)

May 24, 2020 — Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning def. Phi Mickelson/Tom Brady 1 up

Nov. 27, 2020 — Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley def. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning 4 and 3

July 6, 2021 — Bryson DeChambeau/Aaron Rodgers def. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady 3 and 2

Nov 26, 2021 — Brooks Koepka def. Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 3

