National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Saints-Buccaneers, point spread, more 20 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 6-7 New Orleans Saints look to continue their winning ways against the 10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday night's matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -11 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Saints +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Cousin Sal

"Tampa Bay's got this one lined up. They won the last six at home, and in all of them, they scored 30 or more points. This is a revenge game for Brady, and also, he's gonna want to pad his stats because he's close to clinching the MVP award.

"Yes. Take the Tampa Bay Bucs to cover."

PICK: Buccaneers (-11 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 11 points

Team Betting Trends

The Buccaneers are 7-6 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Saints are 6-7 ATS this season.

The Buccaneers have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 13 games this season. The Saints have hit the over in the over/under six times in 13 games this season.

The Buccaneers are 7-4 ATS and 9-2 overall in games when Tampa Bay scores more than 21.9 points. The Saints are 5-2 ATS and 5-2 overall when New Orleans scored more than 22.8 points.

Other Things To Know

The Saints lead the all-time series 38-22, having won six of the past seven matchups since December 2018. Tampa Bay's lone victory in that span was the 30-20 win in the NFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 17, 2021

The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South Division with a win over the Saints.

Quarterback Tom Brady is 4-4 in his career against the Saints during the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason.

But the Saints' defense has had some success against Brady, intercepting seven passes in the three regular-season games (at least two in each game) since Brady joined the Buccaneers for the 2020 season.

The Saints are seeking their third consecutive regular-season sweep of the Buccaneers but have lost five of their past six games this season.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 36-27 win over Tampa Bay on Halloween. Trevor Siemian started the next five games but was replaced by versatile Taysom Hill, who has played multiple position for the Saints.

Hill, who has started the past two games, is 41-for-70 passing (58.6%) for 495 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. The Saints are the only team that has not had a 300-yard passer this season.

The Saints rely on the running game to move the ball. Alvin Kamara leads the team with 650 yards on 173 carries (3.8 per carry) with four touchdowns. Hill has 278 yards on 32 carries (6.6) with five touchdowns.

Brady leads the NFL in completions (378), passing yards (4,134), and passing touchdowns (36) as he is making his case for fourth NFL MVP award.

Brady has thrown for 4,000 or more yards in 13 seasons, second in NFL history behind Peyton Manning (14).

The Buccaneers are 6-0 at home this season and lead the NFL in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and total offense (410.2 yards per game),

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.