NFL odds: How to bet Panthers-Saints, point spread, more

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) hope to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in an NFC South Division game on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Saints and Panthers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -6.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Panthers +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Panthers are 5-10 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Saints are 7-8 ATS this season.

The Panthers have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) seven times in 15 games this season. The Saints have hit the over in the O/U six times in 15 games.

The Panthers are 3-4 ATS and 3-4 straight up (SU) when scoring more than 20.4 points. The Saints are 5-2 ATS and 5-2 SU when scoring more than 23.0 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"This is a culture game, so I'd take New Orleans laying the points. Both teams have musical chairs at quarterback, but I trust the culture, front office, coaching staff and defense of the Saints.

"I'll lay the points at home."

PICK: Saints (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

Other Things To Know

The Saints lead the all-time series 28-26, but the Panthers won 26-7 on Sept. 19. New Orleans had won eight of the previous nine games against Carolina.

Despite losing six of their previous eight games, the Saints have a 33% chance of making the playoffs. The rough stretch started after starting quarterback Jameis Winston was lost for the season with a knee injury.

The Panthers are on a five-game skid. With another loss, the Panthers would become the third team in history to lose 11 games after starting a season 3-0.

Carolina on Wednesday placed starting linebacker Haason Reddick on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining fellow starters LB Shaq Thompson and defensive end Brian Burns. Backup quarterback Phillip Walker was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Quarterback Sam Darnold returned to action in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, splitting time with Cam Newton.

Darnold, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury, was 15-for-32 passing (46.9%) for 190 yards and no touchdowns. Newton was 7-for-13 passing (53.8%) for 61 yards and an interception. Darnold and Newton were sacked a combined seven times.

The Saints were without 20 players due to COVID-19 in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. A loss Sunday would give the Saint five straight home losses for the first time since 2014.

Rookie Ian Book made his NFL debut with quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Saints have not given an update on the availability of Hill or Siemian.

The Saints were held to 164 total yards by the Dolphins. New Orleans was 0-for-12 on third downs and Book was sacked eight times.

Book was 12-for-20 passing for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown on his second attempt.

