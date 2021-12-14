National Football League
NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys-Giants, point spread, more NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys-Giants, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys-Giants, point spread, more

2 hours ago

The injury status of New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones looms over Sunday's NFC East Division rivalry game between the 9-4 Dallas Cowboys and 4-9 Giants.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -10.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Giants +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 10-3 against the spread (ATS) this season (7-2 as the favorite, 3-1 as the underdog).

The Cowboys are 6-7 on the over/under this season.

The Cowboys are 11-8 ATS and 11-8 SU on the road against NFC East opponents since 2015.

The Giants are 6-7 ATS this season (6-6 as the underdog, 0-1 as the favorite).

The Giants are 1-1 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this season.

The Giants are 4-0 ATS and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 22 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I love the over 45 in this game. … I don't love a side, because 10 is about right for the line. But we are going to see a lot of turnovers by the Giants. This means shorter fields for Dak Prescott to work with and points off turnovers for the Cowboys."

PICK: Over 44.5 points (at FOX Bet) scored by both teams combined

Other Things To Know

Reports Tuesday said Jones is expected to miss the Cowboys game and possibly the rest of the season.

Jones has missed the past two games after suffering a neck injury Nov. 28 and was undergoing additional tests at a New York hospital.

Veteran backup Mike Glennon has started in Jones' spot. Glennon was 17-for-36 passing for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Glennon is 56-for-105 passing (53.3 percent) for 574 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

"Glennon is not going to move the ball against this front, and he is a stationary target. Dallas does really well against stationary quarterbacks," Cowherd said. "Between Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence, that's about as athletic as a defensive front in the league. It's just hard for the Giants to match up with Dallas' personnel." 

Prescott has recovered from the calf injury that caused him to miss a game in late October for Dallas.

Prescott is 309-for-455 passing (67.9 percent) for 3,381 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 70-47-2 and have won eight of the past nine matchups.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Will Micah Parsons Win ROY and DPOY?
National Football League

Will Micah Parsons Win ROY and DPOY?

Will Micah Parsons Win ROY and DPOY?
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons is the odds-on DROY favorite and is in the DPOY mix. Check out the odds he wins both awards.
3 mins ago
COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA
National Football League

COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA

COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA
A surge of COVID-19 cases has landed several NFL and NBA players on their respective team's reserve lists.
57 mins ago
How to Bet WFT-Eagles
National Football League

How to Bet WFT-Eagles

How to Bet WFT-Eagles
Check out the NFL odds on Washington Football Team vs. Eagles, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
1 hour ago
Mock Draft 3.0: Change at the Top
National Football League

Mock Draft 3.0: Change at the Top

Mock Draft 3.0: Change at the Top
Jason McIntyre's latest mock begins with Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and includes five QBs. Check out where they all land.
2 hours ago
How to Bet Titans-Steelers
National Football League

How to Bet Titans-Steelers

How to Bet Titans-Steelers
Check out the NFL odds on Titans vs. Steelers, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes