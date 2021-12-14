National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys-Giants, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The injury status of New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones looms over Sunday's NFC East Division rivalry game between the 9-4 Dallas Cowboys and 4-9 Giants.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -10.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Giants +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 10-3 against the spread (ATS) this season (7-2 as the favorite, 3-1 as the underdog).

The Cowboys are 6-7 on the over/under this season.

The Cowboys are 11-8 ATS and 11-8 SU on the road against NFC East opponents since 2015.

The Giants are 6-7 ATS this season (6-6 as the underdog, 0-1 as the favorite).

The Giants are 1-1 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this season.

The Giants are 4-0 ATS and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 22 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I love the over 45 in this game. … I don't love a side, because 10 is about right for the line. But we are going to see a lot of turnovers by the Giants. This means shorter fields for Dak Prescott to work with and points off turnovers for the Cowboys."

PICK: Over 44.5 points (at FOX Bet) scored by both teams combined

Other Things To Know

Reports Tuesday said Jones is expected to miss the Cowboys game and possibly the rest of the season.

Jones has missed the past two games after suffering a neck injury Nov. 28 and was undergoing additional tests at a New York hospital.

Veteran backup Mike Glennon has started in Jones' spot. Glennon was 17-for-36 passing for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Glennon is 56-for-105 passing (53.3 percent) for 574 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

"Glennon is not going to move the ball against this front, and he is a stationary target. Dallas does really well against stationary quarterbacks," Cowherd said. "Between Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence, that's about as athletic as a defensive front in the league. It's just hard for the Giants to match up with Dallas' personnel."

Prescott has recovered from the calf injury that caused him to miss a game in late October for Dallas.

Prescott is 309-for-455 passing (67.9 percent) for 3,381 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 70-47-2 and have won eight of the past nine matchups.

