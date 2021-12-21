National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers-Panthers, point spread, more 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) continue their pursuit of home-field advantage in the playoffs as they take on the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in a NFC South Division contest Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Buccaneers and Panthers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -11 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Panthers +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

Both teams are 7-7 in the over/under this season.

The Buccaneers are 7-7 against the spread (ATS) this season (favorite in all 14 games). The Panthers are 5-9 ATS this season (3-4 as underdog, 2-5 as favorite).

The Buccaneers are 10-10 ATS and 10-10 straight up (SU) on the road vs. NFC South opponents since 2015 (2-3 ATS and 3-2 SU in such games since 2020). The Panthers are 6-14 ATS and 8-12 SU at home vs. NFC South opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 12 of those games.

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is 23-7 ATS and 27-3 SU as a starter when a double-digit favorite since 2015. Carolina's Cam Newton is 0-1 ATS and 0-1 SU as a starter when a double-digit underdog since 2015.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"The Bucs just got humiliated, so I'll take Tampa Bay. Cam Newton right now, and I don't know what happened, isn't an NFL player, and it is a problem. Now some of this is you get inserted into the lineup, there are limitations on how much they trust him or use him.

"Matt Rhule looks like a president. He looks like he's aged 10 years this season. The Panthers are just not right, there's a lot of pressure and they've got limitations.

"I think Tampa Bay comes out and plays well after being humiliated. When Tom Brady wears a T-shirt in the postgame press conference, that usually means he's in a bad mood."

PICK: Buccaneers (-11 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 11 points

Other Things To Know

Brady and the Buccaneers were cruising along, winning eight out of 10 games, until they were blanked by the New Orleans Saints 9-0 on Sunday Night Football. It ended Brady's streak of 255 games without being shut out.

Still, Tampa Bay can clinch the South Division title with a win against the Panthers (or a loss by the Saints).

The Buccaneers suffered another loss Sunday as leaving receiver Chris Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL. Godwin has 98 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Other key Buccaneers who suffered injuries Sunday were receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (foot). No updates have been given on their playing status.

Fournette is Tampa Bay's leading rusher (812 yards) and leads the NFL in catches for running backs (69) and Evans leads the Buccaneers in TD catches (11). Davonte is second on the team in tackles with 97.

Brady is still in the running for his fourth NFL MVP as he is 404-for-602 passing (67.1 percent) for 4,348 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Injuries have been an issue for the Panthers.

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has missed five games due to a right shoulder injury but is awaiting clearance to return to the lineup.

Newton, in his second stint with Carolina, has struggled in Darnold's place. Newton is 0-4 as the starter this season and has lost 12 straight with the Panthers dating back to 2018.

Darnold is 182-for-306 passing (59.5 percent) for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Newton is 62-for-113 passing (54.9 percent) for 623 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Versatile running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the season (ankle) after two stints on injured reserve this season. McCaffrey earned All-Pro honors for the 2019 season after accumulating more than 1,000 yards rushing (1,387) and receiving (1,005).

The Panthers lead the all-time series 24-17, having won four of the past five contests.

