NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Titans, point spread, more

Week 16 of the NFL season begins with a battle between teams with strong playoff hopes as the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) play at the Tennessee Titans (9-5) on Thursday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday night's matchup between the 49ers and Titans — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFLN)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Titans +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The 49ers are 7-7 against the spread (ATS) this season (6-6 as favorite, 1-1 as underdog). The Titans are 8-6 ATS this season (5-2 as underdog, 3-4 as favorite).

The 49ers have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 14 games this season. The Titans have hit the under in the over/under eight times in 14 games this season.

The 49ers are 2-4 ATS and 2-4 straight up (SU) in Thursday games since 2015, with the over hitting in four of those games. The Titans are 2-4 ATS and 2-4 SU in Thursday games since 2015, with the over hitting in four of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports' Cousin Sal:

PICK: Deebo Samuel to score a touchdown anytime(+100 at FOX Bet)

Other Things To Know

The Titans lead the AFC South Division but have seen their lead whittled down to one game after losing three of their past four. The Titans were on a six-game winning streak prior to their slump.

The 49ers are in third place in the NFC West Division but are entrenched in the playoff race. They sit sixth in the NFC playoff race, with seven teams making the playoff this season.

San Francisco has been playing well, winning five of their past six games to move up the NFC playoff standings.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo keeps the 49ers moving on offense. Garoppolo is 252-for-374 passing (67.4 percent) for 3,172 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (39 carries, 269 yards, seven touchdowns) is the team's second-leading rusher. He is tied for fifth in the NFL in touchdowns (12).

The Titans hope to get a boost from the expected return of wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been on injured reserve with chest, rib and hand injuries.

Brown leads the Titans in receptions (46) and receiving yards (615) and is the co-leader in touchdown catches (three).

Brown's return should provide a boost for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill is 299-for-452 passing (66.2 percent) for 3,118 yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 9-5, having won the past two games.

