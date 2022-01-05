National Football League NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Rams, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and San Francisco 49ers (9-7) look to hold onto their playoff seeding when the longtime NFC West Division rivals play Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the 49ers and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); 49ers +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The 49ers are 8-8 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Rams are 8-8 ATS this season.

The 49ers have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) seven times in 16 games this season. The Rams have hit the over in the O/U eight times in 16 games this season.

The 49ers are 5-4 ATS and 6-3 straight up (SU) when they total more than 338 yards. The Rams are 8-7 ATS 12-3 SU when they total more than 312 yards.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would take the Niners to cover, Rams to win. Kyle Shanahan has had his way against L.A. I just think this will be a ground game and lower scoring. The Rams have played a lot of games in not many days (four games in 19 days) and I think the Niners are a desperate team here in this spot. So I like the Niners and the points."

PICK: 49ers (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The Rams are second and the 49ers are sixth in the NFC playoff standings but hold the tiebreaker over teams with identical records (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles with the 49ers) so a win Sunday would secure that spot.

The Rams, who are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched a playoff spot. The 49ers would earn a spot with a win. San Francisco has won five in a row over the Rams, including a 31-10 decision on Nov. 15.

San Francisco would still make the playoffs with a loss if the New Orleans Saints lose to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rams still have plenty of incentive as a win would wrap up the division title. A Rams loss and a win by the Arizona Cardinals would knock Los Angeles to second place in the division.

The 49ers rank seventh in the NFL in rushing with 2.031 yards. The Rams rank sixth in rushing defense, allowing 101.2 yards per game.

Rookie Elijah Mitchell leads the 49ers' rushing attack. In 10 games, Mitchell has 186 carries for 878 yards (4.7 per carry) with five touchdowns. Mitchell broke the team record for rushing yards by a rookie.

Mitchell, who missed three games earlier this season with a knee injury, has filled the gap created by the season-ending knee injury to starter Raheem Mostert in the opener.

Receiver Deebo Samuel is second on the team in rushing with 320 yards on 51 carries (6.3 per attempt) with a team-best seven touchdowns. Samuel leads the team in receiving with 73 catches for 1,310 yards and six TDs.

"That power running game will take Matt Stafford off the field," Cowherd said. "Stafford tends to be a guy who, when he gets into a rhythm, he's money in the fourth quarter. What happens when he's on the bench for eight minutes and when the Niners have eight-minute drives?"

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 278-for-409 passing (68%) for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Rams feature a strong passing attack with Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, and a dangerous pass rush with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Leonard Floyd.

With 136 receiving yards Sunday, Kupp would break Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 yards, set in 2012.

Kupp has 138 catches for 1,829 yards (13.3 yards per catch) with 15 TDs. He leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and TD catches. Kupp is the first NFL player with 130 catches, 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns in one season.

Stafford is 383-for-569 passing (67.3%) for 4,648 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Stafford is second in the NFL in passing yards and TDs.

Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks. Floyd has 9.5.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 74-67-3.

