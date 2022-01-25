National Football League NFL odds: AFC championship lines, picks for Bengals-Chiefs 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) for the second time in four weeks, this time in the AFC Championship Game, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (3 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Bengals +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

ODDS TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL AT FOX BET

Kansas City Chiefs : +125 ( bet $10 to win $22.50 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +190 ( bet $10 to win $29 total )

San Francisco 49ers : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Team Betting Trends

The Bengals are 12-7 against the spread (ATS) this season, fourth best in the NFL and highest among the four remaining teams. The Chiefs are 10-9 ATS this season.

The Bengals are 8-11 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Chiefs are 12-7 on the O/U this season, second best in the NFL behind the Minnesota Vikings (11-6).

The Bengals are 9-5 ATS and 9-4 straight up (SU) when scoring more than 21 points in a game. The Chiefs are 8-5 ATS and 8-3 SU when scoring more than 22 points in a game.

Here are some picks by our betting experts:

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"If ‘Honey Badger’ (Tyrann Mathieu) is not available (concussion protocol), that Chiefs secondary in the back end is not great. It's one thing not to be great, it's another thing to have Bills receivers wide open.

"The Kansas City Chiefs are the better team and they are at home, so they'll win, but I'd take the points."

PICK: Bengals (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

Pick via FOX Sports' Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"The Chiefs are far better, more talented, and with Patrick Mahomes, they’ve only lost two of 10 playoff games.

"Those games were both to Tom Brady . The Bengals do not have Tom Brady. The Bengals' offense can be bottled up with a fierce pass rush and zone coverage. The Chiefs would be stupid to do anything but that. I do think the over is certainly in play here. But I’m taking the Chiefs to win and cover."

PICK: Chiefs (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

Other Things to Know

The Bengals lead the all-time series 16-14, winning five of the past six games. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on the penultimate week of the regular season Jan. 2.

The Bengals twice trailed by 14 points before winning on rookie Evan McPherson's 20-yard field goal as time expired. McPherson, the only kicker drafted in April (fifth round), has made four game-winning field goals this season, including the 19-16 win over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round Saturday.

It was the first road playoff victory for Cincinnati, winners of five of its past six games. The Bengals' previous playoff victory at home was in 1991.

The Bengals won by limiting the Titans to 1-for-8 on third-down conversions and winning the turnover battle 3-1 to overcome quarterback Burrow getting sacked nine times.

Linebacker Logan Wilson led Cincinnati's defense with a team-high eight tackles (six solo) and an interception. McPherson kicked four field goals against the Titans.

Kansas City, winners of 11 of their past 12 games, beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime in the divisional round.

Mahomes was 33-for-44 passing (75%) for 378 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 123.1 passer rating against the Bills.

Mahomes was also the Chiefs' leading rusher against the Bills with seven carries for 69 yards (9.9 yards per carry) with a touchdown.

Speedster Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and a touchdown as the Chiefs had 552 total yards against the Bills.

