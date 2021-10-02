National Football League By The Numbers: Panthers, Raiders and Broncos look to stay hot in Week 4 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another week, another dose of NFL football.

On the schedule this week, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams square off for first place in the NFC West, while the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos all look to remain undefeated.

Here are the numbers that define Week 4 of the NFL season.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (1-2) at ATLANTA FALCONS (1-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Falcons are 6-0 in their past six games against Washington.

2: Washington ranks second in total defense (304.6 YPG allowed), second in passing defense (191.8 YPG allowed) and fourth in scoring defense (20.6 PPG allowed) this season. Last season, it ranked 31st, 29th and 29th, respectively, in those categories through the first three weeks.

31.3: The Falcons rank 30th in scoring defense (31.3 PPG allowed) and 29th in scoring offense (16.0 PPG).

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-2) at BUFFALO BILLS (2-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Texans have won five of their past six games against the Bills. Their most recent meeting was in the 2020 AFC wild-card game, a 22-19 win for Houston.

3: Brandin Cooks is third in the NFL in receiving yards (322) and tied for third in receptions (23).

1-8: With a loss, the Texans would fall to 1-8 in their past nine games (dating to last season).

4: The Bills are fourth in scoring offense (31.3 PPG) and fourth in scoring defense (allowing 14.7 PPG). They are also fourth in total defense (allowing 252.7 YPG) and fourth in passing defense (allowing 178.0 YPG).

35: Buffalo has scored 35-plus points in each of its past two games.

10-2: The Bills are 10-2 in their past 12 home games, including the playoffs.

DETROIT LIONS (0-3) at CHICAGO BEARS (1-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Lions and Bears split the 2020 season series 1-1. The Bears have the 31st-ranked scoring offense (13.3 PPG), while the Lions are T-31st in scoring defense (allowing 31.7 PPG).

0-4: The Lions have not started 0-4 since 2015. In addition, the Lions have not won a game that wasn’t started by Matt Stafford since Week 17 of 2010, when Shaun Hill started in a 20-13 win vs. Minnesota.

0-10: Jared Goff is 0-10 in games he has started without Sean McVay as his head coach (0-7 with LAR, 0-3 with DET).

1-12: The Lions are 1-12 in their past 13 divisional games.

47: Chicago was held to 47 total yards of offense in Week 3, becoming the first team held under 50 total yards since 2004.

191.7: The Bears are 32nd in the NFL in total offense (191.7 YPG).

20: Chicago has scored 20 points or fewer in five straight games (including 2021 playoff loss to NO), the longest active streak in the NFL.

11: Despite starting only one game so far, Justin Fields has been sacked 11 times, second-most in the NFL.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-0) at DALLAS COWBOYS (2-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Panthers won their previous two meetings against the Cowboys.

300: Sam Darnold has recorded 300-plus passing yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

4: Darnold has never won four consecutive starts.

1: The Panthers rank first in rushing defense (45.0 YPG allowed), passing defense (146.0 YPG allowed), sacks (14), QB hits (30) and total defense (191.0 YPG allowed).

8: Dallas leads the NFL in takeaways (8) and is tied for first in turnover differential (+8).

77.5: Dak Prescott is leading the NFL in completion percentage (77.5%).

3: Trevon Diggs is the first Cowboys player with an interception in each of the first three games of a season since Everson Walls in 1985.

331.7: Dallas is allowing 331.7 passing yards per game, 31st in the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-3) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Colts and Dolphins since 2019. In Week 10 of 2019, the Dolphins beat the Colts 16-12 in Indianapolis.

0-4: The Colts have not started 0-4 since 2011 (finished 2-14, then drafted Andrew Luck with the first pick in the 2012 NFL Draft). Their 0-3 record is currently the worst of any team that made the playoffs last season.

0-7: Carson Wentz is 0-7 in his past seven starts.

25: The Dolphins have recorded a takeaway in 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak since the Patriots recorded a takeaway in 36 straight games from 2011 to 2013.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (2-1) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Browns and Vikings since 2017. In Week 8 of the 2017 season, the Vikings beat the Browns 33-16 in London.

3: The Browns' defense ranks third in total defense (allowing 248.7 YPG).

10: Their defense also ranks in the top 10 in passing defense (181.7 YPG, fifth), sacks (12, second), rushing defense (67.0 YPG, fifth) and scoring defense (20.0 PPG, seventh).

2: The Browns are second in rushing offense (174.7 YPG).

425: The Vikings are third in total offense, at 425 yards per game.

0: Kirk Cousins is the only QB with eight-plus passing touchdowns and zero interceptions this season.

1: The Vikings have one turnover this season, tied for the best in the NFL.

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-3) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Giants and Saints since 2018. In Week 4 of 2018, the Saints beat the Giants 33-18 in New York.

15: The Saints have won 15 consecutive October games, while the Giants are 1-12 in their past 13 October games.

30: Daniel Jones will make his 30th start for the Giants (8-21 record in 29 starts).

19-1: The Saints' record in their past 20 October games. They have not lost an October game since 2016.

5: The Saints are tied for the best turnover differential in the NFL, at +5.

TENNESSEE TITANS (2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (0-3)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Titans and Jets since 2018. In Week 13 of 2018, the Titans beat the Jets 26-22 in Tennessee. The Jets and Titans each have seven turnovers this season, tied for second-most in the NFL (behind only the Jaguars).

458: Derrick Henry is leading the NFL in rushing yards (353) and yards from scrimmage (458).

0-4: With a loss, the Jets would be 0-4 in three straight seasons for the first time in franchise history.

15: Zach Wilson has been sacked 15 times, most in the NFL.

6: The Jets have scored six total points in their past six quarters. They haven't scored a touchdown in their past six quarters.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-2) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles since 2017. In Week 2 of 2017, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 27-20 in Kansas City. The Eagles rank fifth in rushing (129.3 YPG), while the Chiefs rank 31st in rushing defense (allowing 160.3 YPG).

3: Patrick Mahomes has never lost three consecutive games as the Chiefs’ starting QB.

14.5: Travis Kelce is leading the NFL in yards per touch (14.5).

50: Mahomes will be making his 50th NFL start. He already has the most passing yards (15,092), passing touchdowns (123) and wins (39) through a QB’s first 50 career starts in NFL history.

26.6: Quez Watkins is leading the NFL in yards per catch (26.6).

4: The Eagles are one of four teams (Jaguars, Titans, 49ers) with only one takeaway this season.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-0) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-0)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Under Sean McVay (since 2017), the Rams are 8-0 against Arizona. Arizona’s most recent win against the Rams came on Jan. 1, 2017. Also, this game features two of the top three scoring offenses in the NFL. The Cardinals are tied for first (34.3 PPG), and the Rams are third (31.7 PPG).

2012: The Cardinals have not started 4-0 since 2012.

4: The Cardinals have lost four consecutive divisional games.

2018: The Rams have not started 4-0 since 2018. The previous two times the Rams started 4-0 (2001 and 2018), they reached the Super Bowl, losing both.

40-0: The Rams are now 40-0 when leading at halftime under coach Sean McVay

1: Cooper Kupp is leading the NFL in receiving yards (367), receiving touchdowns (5) and receptions (25).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-2) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-1)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Seahawks swept the season series 2-0 in 2020. Seattle is 12-2 against San Francisco since the start of the 2014 season.

15-4: Russell Wilson is 15-4 in 19 career starts against the 49ers, including the playoffs.

3: Wilson has never lost three straight games in the same season.

334: Deebo Samuel is second in the NFL in receiving yards (334) and yards per touch (14.3). That is the most receiving yards by a 49ers player through the first three games of a season since Jerry Rice in 1995 (341).

2: Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost back-to-back starts as the 49ers’ starting QB (6-0 after a loss as 49ers’ QB).

BALTIMORE RAVENS (2-1) at DENVER BRONCOS (3-0)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Broncos and Ravens since 2018. In Week 3 of 2018, the Ravens beat the Broncos 27-14 in Baltimore. The Ravens have the best rushing offense in the NFL (185.3 YPG), while the Broncos have the second-best rushing defense (allowing 59.3 YPG).

6-0: The Ravens are 6-0 in their past six October games.

14.4: Lamar Jackson is leading the NFL in both yards per completion (14.4) and yards per carry (7.2).

16-4: Jackson is 16-4 in 20 career regular-season road starts.

0-9: The Broncos’ three wins this season have come against teams with a combined record of 0-9 (Giants, Jaguars, Jets).

9: The Broncos have started with a 4-0 record nine times in their history (most recently 2016) and have reached the Super Bowl in six of those nine seasons (most recently 2015).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-2) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-1)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first game between the Packers and Steelers since 2017. In Week 12 of 2017, the Steelers beat the Packers 31-28 in Pittsburgh. This will be Aaron Rodgers’ first start against Pittsburgh since he led the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV (2011).

75: The Steelers’ NFL-record streak of 75 consecutive regular-season games with a sack came to an end in Week 3, as the Steelers failed to record a sack for the first time since Week 7 of the 2016 season.

53: The Steelers have the worst rushing offense in the NFL (53.0 YPG).

100: The Steelers have rushed for fewer than 100 yards as a team in nine straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

3: Aaron Rodgers needs three passing touchdowns to pass Dan Marino for sixth-most all time and four passing touchdowns to pass Philip Rivers for fifth-most all time.

15-2: The Packers' record in regular-season home games under Matt LaFleur.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-0) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2-1)

8:15 p.m. ET – MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on ESPN

Matchup: The Chargers and Raiders split the season series 1-1 in 2020.

3-0: This is the first 3-0 start for the Raiders since the 2002 season, when they reached the Super Bowl. They are the first team in NFL history to start a season 3-0 with each of their wins coming against a team that won 10-plus games the previous season (Ravens, Steelers, Dolphins).

471: The Raiders are first in total offense in the NFL, with 471 yards per game.

1,203: Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing yards (1,203). Carr is the third QB in NFL history to record 350-plus passing yards in four straight regular-season games (Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees). He could become the first to do so in five straight games.

4-0: The Chargers are 4-0 in their past four divisional games.

6-1: Justin Herbert is 6-1 in his past seven starts (2-9 in his first 11 starts).

MILESTONES & STREAKS

Longest active winning streaks: Raiders (4); Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos and Rams (3)

Longest active losing streaks: Jaguars (19); Lions (7)

Ben Roethlisberger : One passing touchdown from 400 for his career. He would be the eighth QB in NFL history to reach 400.

Antonio Brown: Eight catches away from 900. He would be the 23rd player in NFL history to reach 900 career receptions.

Ezekiel Elliott: One rushing touchdown away from 50 career rushing TDs. He would be the third player in Cowboys history to reach 50 rushing touchdowns with the team, joining Emmitt Smith (153) and Tony Dorsett (72).

Emmitt Smith: 153 rushing TDs with Cowboys

Tony Dorsett: 72 rushing TDs with Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott: 49 rushing TDs with Cowboys

