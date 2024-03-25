National Football League Niners not open to trading WR Brandon Aiyuk despite ongoing rumors, says GM Updated Mar. 25, 2024 7:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brandon Aiyuk will be wearing a 49ers jersey next season and for the foreseeable future, according to San Francisco general manager John Lynch, who assured reporters on Monday that the 26-year-old wideout was not on the trade block.

"I promise you, nothing's going on there," Lynch said.

"We're actively talking with Brandon, trying to figure something out," Lynch said when asked about where the Niners were in terms of solidifying a long-term extension with Aiyuk, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

"We have a good history of working with the guys we want to get done to get something done, and it takes two sides. So, can we do that? We'll see. There [are] a number of different directions that it could go but we appreciate the heck out of Brandon and who he is as a player, and we want him to be a part of the Niners. We're going to work towards making that a reality."

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12.5 million deal with San Francisco after being drafted No. 25 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The team exercised a $14,124,000 team option for him in 2023.

Aiyuk just came off of his best season yet — 75 receptions, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns — and played a key role in the Niners' Super Bowl bid.

According to Lynch, Aiyuk will continue to play a key role for the Niners, but it appears the receiver is waiting for some serious action to be taken. He posted a string of emojis on social media Monday that alluded to the fact that he would leave if he didn't get paid properly.

