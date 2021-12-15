National Football League Chiefs stay unscathed atop Nick's Wright's NFL Tiers ahead of Week 15 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs' resounding 48-9 win to thrust themselves to the helm of the AFC's ladder was about as convincing as they come.

For Nick Wright, it was more than enough of a statement for the team to keep its spot atop his weekly tiers list. But there are still some movers and shakers that have shifted around the list's lower rungs.

As determined by Wright and his hard-working "Committee," the "First Things First" cohost broke it all down Wednesday. Each tier is headlined by the squad with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, as provided by FOX Bet.

THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New York Giants

Best Super Bowl odds: Eagles +10000

Wright's thoughts: "You won't see a lot of these teams much longer. Maybe one of these NFC teams will sneak in, but these teams flatly don't matter. They just matter more than the teams who have already been eliminated."

ODDLY DANGEROUS: Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

Best Super Bowl odds: Vikings +9000

Wright's thoughts: "If one of these teams actually make the playoffs, they're going to be dangerous 'cause they're going to be hot. They've shown at times they can beat good teams. You don't really believe in them, but they're oddly dangerous."

WALKING WOUNDED: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +1400

Wright's thoughts: "Lamar Jackson is hurt, and so is the defense. Big Ben is hurt by geriatric issues. The Titans don't have Derrick Henry. Baker Mayfield's broken down. What's wounded about the Bills? Psychologically. Have you seen their press conferences lately?"

LEGITIMATELY SCARY: Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Super Bowl odds: Chargers +2200

Wright's thoughts: "None of these teams are guaranteed to make the playoffs, but if any of them do, they could not only upset a division winner in the opening round, I think any of these teams –– if they get the right matchups and breaks –– could make a conference championship game [because of] the quarterbacks of Burrow and Herbert, the overall team of the Niners and the running game and physicality of the Colts."

VERY GOOD BUT NOT GREAT: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Patriots +700

Wright's thoughts: "There is no argument that they're not very good. However, they're not great. It's hard to fully buy in. The Cowboys are playing some of their most uninspiring football of the year. The Rams just had a great win, but it came after playing badly for a month. The Cardinals, who have had some of the best turnover luck and fumble luck in NFL history, it seems like that's regressing back to the mean. The Patriots: It's hard to be a great team when no one on your team trusts your quarterback."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +475 (Best in NFL)

Wright's thoughts: "This is going to be a rematch of the NFC Championship Game. You have two of the six best quarterbacks ever. Two very good head coaches. Good –– not great –– but good defensive teams that know how to win playoff games. They feel that they can go on the road and win."

FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +550

Wright's thoughts: "The favorites stay the favorites. Here's how I know the Chiefs are the favorites: The Raiders immediately became a laughingstock, terrible team, as if we hadn't just seen them in the most-watched football game since the Super Bowl on Thanksgiving, beat the Cowboys and hang 36 on them. Thirty million people watched it. The Chiefs are clearly the favorites. They have the No. 1 defense over the last two months and the most talented quarterback in the league. They're rounding into form."

