Nick Bosa makes his case for DPOY, Rashaad Penny shines: NFC West Stock Watch

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFC West Writer

Through the first four weeks of the regular season, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is making a case that he's the best defensive player in the NFL on the best defense in the league. Bosa leads the league in sacks (six), quarterback hits (16) and quarterback pressures (22).

Bosa was dominant in San Francisco's home victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, finishing with three combined tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits and a career-high 12 QB pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.

For the season, the Niners lead the league in points allowed per game (11.5), yards allowed per play (3.8) and yards allowed per rush (2.9). San Francisco is tied for first in total yards allowed (234.5) and ranks second in passing yards allowed (161.3).

"It's the best in the league," Bosa said when asked where San Francisco's defense ranks. "That's kind of our mindset every year, and this year we have the personnel to do it. Not that we haven't in the past, but just all three levels are elite players."

Bosa should be in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year honors if he continues at this pace. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and was the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, but he has never won the award as the league's top defensive player.

Bosa's older brother, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, has said he expected Nick to be the better NFL player, and Nick has proven Joey's point by improving his play every year he has been in the league.

Bosa has always been a technician rushing the passer. This season, he has put up great numbers even while being held often, according to Niners coach Kyle Shanahan.

"It's something I've seen a lot with him since he's been here, going back to his first year in the Super Bowl," Shanahan told reporters this week. "So, it's always tough. We turn everything in every week. Sometimes they agree, sometimes they don't."

Bosa leads our weekly look at who's rising and falling in the NFC West.

RISING

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Up next for Bosa and San Francisco is a road contest against struggling QB Baker Mayfield and the 1-3 Carolina Panthers. The last time Bosa played against Mayfield, when the QB was a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, Bosa finished with two sacks and had this memorable interview after the game.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny: The San Diego State product popped his first 100-yard performance this season in Seattle's Week 4 road win against the Detroit Lions. Penny finished with 151 rushing yards on 17 carries and two scores, including a 41-yard touchdown run.

Those numbers are reminiscent of how Penny finished down the backstretch last season, when he was one of the most productive runners in the NFL. Paired with the way NFC Offensive Player of the Week Geno Smith is playing, Seattle surprisingly boasts one of the more potent offenses in the league through the first quarter of the season.

Cardinals DL Zach Allen: One of Arizona's most productive defensive players so far this season, Allen had six combined tackles — including a tackle for a loss — a sack, two quarterback hits and three pass knockdowns in a win over the Panthers last week.

For the season, Allen has 14 combined tackles and six quarterback hits. The Cardinals have six takeaways so far, and their plus-4 turnover differential is No. 3 in the NFL. However, the Cardinals have only four sacks, so Allen's productive day against the Panthers may be a sign of more to come for Arizona. Allen's 19% pass rush win rate is No. 4 among NFL defensive tackles.

FALLING

Rams running back Cam Akers: The Florida State product has just 118 rushing yards and a touchdown through four games, averaging only 3.1 yards per carry.

Akers emerged as L.A.'s workhorse back during the second half of his rookie season in 2020. But since suffering a torn Achilles just before training camp last season, he has failed to return to being the explosive playmaker he was his rookie year.

The Rams are struggling to find playmakers on offense besides Cooper Kupp and need to create some balance to ease the load for Matthew Stafford by running the football effectively. Right now L.A. averages just 68.5 rushing yards a contest, No. 30 in the NFL.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt: Seattle is allowing 428 yards of total offense per game, second-worst in the NFL. The Seahawks give up a league-worst 8.7 passing yards per play.

Even worse, through four games the Seahawks have already allowed 41 explosive plays, defined as running plays of 12-plus yards or passing plays of 16-plus yards. Seattle has forced opponents to punt just seven times this season.

When Seattle switched to a 3-4 defensive scheme this year and installed Hurtt as the team's new defensive coordinator, Pete Carroll expected improvement from the defense. That has not happened yet.

Rams WR Tutu Atwell: A second-round selection out of Louisville in 2021, the speedy Atwell was brought in to take the top off defenses. However, after a promising 2022 training camp, he was a healthy scratch against San Francisco in Week 4.

The Rams are looking for playmakers on offense, but Atwell, after an injury-shortened rookie season, has yet to even make the stat sheet this year.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

