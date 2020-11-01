National Football League NFL's Top Plays Of Week 8 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 offered up another wild slate of NFL games, as Tua Tagovailoa made his debut as a starter, Lamar Jackson threw his first career pick-six, and the Chiefs broke out a fun trick play as a treat the day after Halloween.

Check out all that and more with the biggest moments of the day.

Tua tosses first career touchdown

Fins up! Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found DeVante Parker for his first career touchdown.

But before his first passing touchdown, Tua had a rude awakening to the league.

The Rams' Aaron Donald said it was "Tua turnover time" and forced a fumble in the early minutes of Tua's first career NFL start.

The Dolphins defense also came to play, including a nice little scoop and score, where Goff was strip sacked by Emmanual Ogbah, and Van Ginkel returned it for 78-yard touchdown.

And then the Fins followed it up with the first punt return for a touchdown this season.

Teamwork made the dream work, as the Fins defeated the Rams, 28-17.

Mahomes is straight money

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has five touchdown passes today.

Mahomes and Co. pulled out all the tricks, including a successful fake punt by Kansas City. And after, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill deep for the 36-yard touchdown.

Or how about Mahomes' slick underhand pass to Travis Kelce for the score.

Meanwhile, former Jets running back Le'Veon Bell – now with Kansas City – got his revenge on a nice little catch and 19-yard run en route to a 35-9 victory.

Superman is slipping

New England quarterback Cam Newton coughed up the football on the final drive of the game to seal Buffalo's 24-21 win.

And with it, Newton lost the first Pats game to the Bills in their last eight matchups.

Steelers steal the show early

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tossed his first career pick-six on the third play of the game against the rival Steelers.

And Pittsburgh's defense kept rolling, including a clutch fouth down stop with under two minutes remaining.

The Steelers remain undefeated.

Wacky weather in Cleveland wasn't going to stop the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Cody Parkey lined up for a 51-yarder and missed early due to strong winds in Cleveland.

But then the Raiders bounced back with Josh Jacobs carrying the team on his back – or rather, defenders on his back.

The Browns' Jarvis Landry made plays, including staying in-bounds and shuffling down the sideline for 19 yards.

And a one-handed catch in homage to his injured teammate, OBJ.

But Cleveland fell to Las Vegas, 16-6.

Joe Burrow, Jack of all trades

In a 31-20 victory Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow did it all.

He tossed dimes all day, including a beauty to Tee Higgins up the middle for a 22-yard gain on fourth down.

And kept plays alive scrambling with his feet.

Bad man Burrow delieverd the Titans their second loss of the season.

Great touchdown, even better celebration

Who needs cheerleaders when there's running backs like Nyheim Hines?

After a 22-yard touchdown run Hines went for the cartwheel, roundoff, spin, mctwist and stuck the landing!

Go on and celebrate, Hines! You deserve it after that 41-21 win.

Dalvin is cooking

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had four touchdowns in the 28-22 victory over the Packers.

He was the first Minnesota player to score four touchdowns in in a game since Ahmad Rashad in 1979.

The Lions' special teams roar

Detroit blocked Indianapolis' punt and set up Marvin Jones for his second score of the year.

Fun fact: The Lions have scored first in every game so far this season.

Continue to check back throughout the day for all the best action.

