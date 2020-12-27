National Football League
NFL's Top Plays Of Week 16

8 mins ago

It's officially Week 16 of the NFL season, and the playoff picture is starting to crystalize in front of us.

Here are the biggest moments from another exciting Sunday in the NFL.

No good

The Falcons had a chance to force overtime against the Chiefs in Kansas City, but this missed field goal sealed their fate and clinched the 1 seed for the Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.

Battling back

The Steelers battled all the way back from a 24-7 deficit to take the lead against the Colts after this touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Then on their next defensive possession, they were able to preserve the lead thanks to this interception from Mike Hilton.

Tee'd up

Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins somehow got both feet down for this incredible touchdown.

Laying it on the line

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got full extension on this diving touchdown reception.

Record-setting catch

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues his historic season, recording the most receiving yards ever for a tight end in a season with this reception.

Put on the burners

Once Lamar Jackson decides to kick it into another gear, there's no stopping him from getting big yardage.

Bombs away!

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson shows off the arm strength with this bomb to Brandin Cooks for 50 yards.

Tricksters

The Browns have been consistent in running trick plays this season, but the Jets gave them a taste of their own medicine with this play.

Spark plug

T.J. Watt's second sack forced a fumble, giving the Steelers the spark they needed against the Colts.

Not quite

Patrick Mahomes might be the most exciting player in the NFL with the ball in his hands, but it might not have been a good idea to try and make him a wide receiver for this play.

Toe-tapping touchdown

Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark showed off the footwork for this touchdown reception against the Bears.

Gunslinger mentality

Philip Rivers still loves to go deep, evidenced by this 42-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal.

Big turnover

The Chiefs were heading towards a touchdown until this goal line interception for the Falcons swung the momentum in their favor.

Human pinball

Bengals running back Samaje Perine bounced off of Texans defenders for this long touchdown run.

Becoming habitual

Another week, another touchdown for Dez Bryant, who is making this a habit as a member of the Ravens.

Another forced fumble

For the second time, the Jets were able to get to Baker Mayefield and force a fumble.

Special plays on special teams

Special teams are important, and the Panthers turned this muffed punt into a touchdown.

Pain and gain

The Eagles have struck magic with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, with him connecting on an 81-yard bomb to DeSean Jackson.

Stay tuned for more updates.

