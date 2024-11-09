National Football League
NFL is working 'very hard' to hold a game in Berlin, says commissioner
National Football League

NFL is working 'very hard' to hold a game in Berlin, says commissioner

Published Nov. 9, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has an answer for German fans wondering about rumors the league could be heading to their capital city of Berlin: "Believe it."

The NFL played its first regular-season game in Germany in Munich in 2022, then two games in Frankfurt the following year. Munich is hosting Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, the fifth and last overseas game of the season.

"I usually tell people, ‘Don’t believe rumors,'" Goodell said in a Q-and-A session with fans in Munich. "In this case, I might say, ‘Believe it.’ We’re working on it, but it isn’t finalized. We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we’re looking very hard at that. Our people have been working very hard at it, but I want to add that does not mean we’re not going to be back in Frankfurt and Munich."

German news agency dpa and broadcaster RTL both reported Saturday that the Berlin city government was discussing plans for a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin wasn't one of the German cities that initially bid to host regular-season games. The three finalists selected in 2021 were Frankfurt, Munich and Duesseldorf, which has not hosted a game.

Berlin holds a personal significance for Goodell. He recounted Saturday how he was involved in the NFL's first exhibition game in Germany in 1990 — less than a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall — between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs at Berlin's Olympiastadion, or Olympic Stadium.

"It was one of my favorite events," Goodell said. "The German fans were just fantastic and overwhelming."

NFL team owners voted in December to authorize the league to host eight games internationally each season, though Goodell has said he has a long-term target of 16 games per season.

The league hosted its first game in Brazil this season and is heading to Spain for the first time next year with a game in Madrid. London hosted three games this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Fantasy football: Ja'Marr Chase puts on historic showing

2024 Fantasy football: Ja'Marr Chase puts on historic showing

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes