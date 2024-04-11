NFL will allow teams to have third design on helmets

National Football League
Published Apr. 11, 2024 8:56 p.m. ET

The NFL loosened its restrictions on helmet design to allow for more flexibility in 2022, paving the way for many teams to bring back popular throwback uniform kits. Now, it is taking a step further, allowing for creative freedom in a limited capacity next season, per multiple reports.

The NFL reportedly sent a memo to teams Wednesday stating that teams undergoing a uniform rebrand for next season could incorporate a third helmet design, and all teams will have the ability to do so starting in 2025. After restricting teams to just one helmet design for player safety reasons for over a decade, the NFL loosened the restrictions to allow teams to bring back alternate helmets starting in 2022. 

That opened the door for fan-favorite alternate and throwback jerseys to make their return, such as the Philadelphia Eagles' "Kelly Green" look and the New England Patriots' white "Patriot Pat" helmets to accompany their throwback red uniforms.

The NFL does have stipulations for teams adding a third helmet design, saying it must be "historically compatible" with the rest of the uniforms, be the same make, model and size as the primary helmets, and be available to all of the team's players both for fittings at the start of training camp and in practice before the game in which the helmets are worn, per The Athletic. Additionally, the helmets must correspond to their own separate alternate uniform design — in other words, no "Madden" video game-esque mixing and matching allowed.

