NFL Week 9 Blazin' 5: Can Eagles, Bengals protect home-field in huge matchups?
NFL Week 9 Blazin' 5: Can Eagles, Bengals protect home-field in huge matchups?

Published Nov. 4, 2023 11:51 a.m. ET

A wealth of must-see matchups await in Week 9 of the NFL season. 

With that, on Friday, Colin Cowherd delivered his favorite bets for the weekend.

Let's get to it.

Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints (-8.5)
1 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Saints -8.5 (Saints win 33-13)

Colin's thoughts: "Derek Carr and the offense — 400-plus yards, three straight games. They've figured it out. … Their defense has been great all season. It's now the second-best third-down defense in the league. Top five in all the stuff that matters. The Bears — there's some quit here."

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New Orleans Saints
NO

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (-3)
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Eagles -3 (Eagles win 30-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Eagles are 3-0 at home this year… . They're very good. This is a big TV game — America watching. Best third- and fourth-down offense in the league. They'll control the line of scrimmage. I'm impressed with their defense that's allowed the fewest big plays in the game. Dallas will not be able to run. Tony Pollard has been insignificant for a month. … They are very one-dimensional with Ceedee Lamb."

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) @ Carolina Panthers
4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Panthers +2.5 (Panthers win 28-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Bryce Young under control, 71% completion percentage against [Houston Texans coach] DeMeco Ryans, a smartly-coached defense. … Also, very quietly at the trade deadline, they did not, in Carolina, trade Brian Burns — good for the locker room. Colts offense, overstated. Gardner Minshew — 0-3 since he took over for Anthony Richardson."

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5)
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals win 28-23)

Colin's thoughts: "I think [the Bengals] are an ascending football team. I think the Bills are an inconsistent, declining one. [Cincinnati] was 8-0 after October last year, and once again, they're on a heater in October. They're getting back to Bengals football. … The Bills only have one win this year against a team currently with a winning record. They're not a good road team."

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) @ New York Jets
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Colin's pick, score prediction: Jets +3.5 (Jets win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "I don't trust the Chargers off a big win. I think it's a coaching mismatch. Zach Wilson is not my cup of tea, but here's the thing: Robert Saleh has coached the mistakes out of him. Zero picks in four of the last five games. Three-game winning streak. For the record, they're 9-7 when Zach Wilson starts with Saleh."

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
New York Jets
NYJ

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

