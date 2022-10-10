National Football League
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. 

There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2.

Here are the top plays from Monday's matchup.

4th and … 6!

The Raiders struck first courtesy of the reignited Carr-Davante Adams duo. Josh McDaniels went for it on a 4th-and-1 snap at Las Vegas' 42, and Carr found Adams wide open down the middle field for a mammoth 58-yard TD.

Expect the unexpected

A few plays, and 48 yards of pass interference calls later, and the Raiders were back in the end zone on this Josh Jacobs run. The grunt work done by his offensive line on the play was magnificent.

Stay tuned for updates.

