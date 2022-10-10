National Football League
Another roughing penalty riles NFL fans, social media
National Football League

Another roughing penalty riles NFL fans, social media

10 hours ago

For the second consecutive day, a roughing-the-passer penalty stirred confusion in an NFL game.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on third-and-8 at the Las Vegas 46-yard-line with 1:13 left in the first half. Jones stripped the ball and came away with it, but he also landed on Carr at the end of the play, although he appeared to try to brace the fall. Officials flagged Jones for roughing the passer, allowing the Raiders to keep possession.

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium erupted in boos when the call was announced. The play was not reviewed.

Las Vegas scored four plays later on a 50-yard field goal, taking a 20-10 lead.

Referee Carl Cheffers ruled "the defender landed on him with full body weight," he told a pool reporter after the game. "The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight."

The fact the ball came out didn't change the ruling, Cheffers said.

That call came a day after a roughing-the-passer penalty was called when the Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The referee ruled that Jackson "unnecessarily" threw Brady to the ground, drawing the penalty. Instead of being forced to punt, the Buccaneers ran out the clock in a 21-15 victory.

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter after the game. "That is what I was making my decision based upon."

In the NFL rulebook, it states: "Any physical acts against a player who is in a passing posture (i.e. before, during, or after a pass) which, in the referee’s judgment, are unwarranted by the circumstances of the play will be called as fouls."

The rulebook also notes: "When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the referee should always call roughing the passer."

The NFL has been criticized for its failure to protect quarterbacks after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher following a violent hit in a game against Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a concussion when his head was slammed to the turf by the Bengals’ Josh Tupou, who was not flagged on the play.

Here's a sampling of the social media reaction after the penalty on Jones:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Cooper Rush has given Cowboys fans hope — and an exhilarating ride
National Football League

Cooper Rush has given Cowboys fans hope — and an exhilarating ride

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 5: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League

NFL odds Week 5: Wacky wins and bad beats

8 hours ago
Davantae Adams apologizes for pushing camera operator
National Football League

Davantae Adams apologizes for pushing camera operator

9 hours ago
NFL Week 5: Chiefs rally from 17 down to edge Raiders on MNF
National Football League

NFL Week 5: Chiefs rally from 17 down to edge Raiders on MNF

10 hours ago
Could Pats' Bailey Zappe create QB controversy with Mac Jones?
National Football League

Could Pats' Bailey Zappe create QB controversy with Mac Jones?

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes