National Football League NFL Week 5 Injury Report, Inactives: Lamar Jackson Out, Jayden Daniels In Published Oct. 4, 2025 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 5 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

The Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson because of a hamstring injury, while the Commanders will get their elite signal-caller, Jayden Daniels, back. The Buccaneers will be without running back Bucky Irving, and Raiders' tight end Brock Bowers could sit out this week as his knee injury continues to linger.

See who's in and who's out for Week 5:

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Jackson tweaked his hamstring during the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, and is seemingly set to miss some time. He didn't practice all week and was ruled out Friday for Baltimore's game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. It's unfortunate timing for the Ravens to lose their two-time MVP as they're trying to right the ship after starting the season 1-3.

DB Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

Practice schedule: LP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Groin

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Hamilton will carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game. The downgrade from limited participant to non-participant is not a good sign for his availability. If he is to miss, it's yet another blow for a Ravens defense that projected to be strong this season, but is flailing because of injuries. Baltimore is already without Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, and Roquan Smith, so Hamilton's absence would make it even harder for the Ravens to stop CJ Stroud and Houston's offense and improve to 2-3.

TE Brock Bowers (Raiders)

Practice schedule: LP-DNP-DN

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Bowers will carry a questionable tag into the Raiders' Week 5 game against the Colts. Head coach Pete Carroll originally said that he expected his star tight end to play, and just wanted to give him extra rest, but now it seems he's trending toward not playing. Bowers had played through the knee injury he sustained in Week 1 for the last three games, so if he's out, it would be his first missed game on the season. While he's been active, the injury has held back his production. He's averaged 4.3 catches and 40.3 yards in the three games since picking up the ailment.

ADVERTISEMENT

RB Bucky Irving (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Foot, Shoulder

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Irving emerged from Week 4 carrying two injuries, but the foot is the worst of the two. He didn't practice all week, appearing with crutches on the sideline, and will be out for Tampa Bay's Week 5 game against the Seahawks. Backups Rachaad White and Sean Tucker should share the backfield in Irving's absence. They may be relied upon for many weeks as Irving's injury could continue to keep him out moving forward.

WR Calvin Ridley (Titans)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-LP

Injury: Knee, Elbow

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Ridley will carry a questionable tag into the Titans' Week 5 game against the Cardinals. In his second season in Tennessee, he's struggled to get things going, hauling in just 10 catches for 141 yards through four weeks, as he has yet to find synergy with rookie QB Cam Ward. If Ridley were to miss Week 5, it would give a bump to rookie WRs Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.

QB Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

Practice schedule: FP-FP-FP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Daniels missed the last two games, but practiced in full all week and will make his return for the Commanders during their Week 5 game against the Chargers. Washington went 1-1 with Marcus Mariota at quarterback, but will look to get back on track with an eye to returning to the playoffs now that Daniels is back.

WR Deebo Samuel (Commanders)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-FP

Injury: Heel

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Samuel has appeared in all four games for the Commanders, but popped up on the injury report in preparation for Week 5. He didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to be a full participant Friday. That's a good sign for Samuel's availability, which is crucial for the Commanders as they're already down fellow WR Terry McLaurin.

OT Joe Alt (Chargers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Alt injured his ankle during the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the Giants and will be out for the foreseeable future. It's a significant blow for Los Angeles, as it lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater prior to the season, so Alt moved over from the right side.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share