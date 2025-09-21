National Football League NFL Week 3 Team of the Week: Caleb Williams Highlights Sunday's Top Performers Published Sep. 21, 2025 11:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Each week, we’ll offer up the very best of the NFL for a given week, kind of like the fantasy football team you wished you had.

We’ll pick one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers and a tight end – OK, this is sounding a lot like a super-hindsight fantasy football team – as a way to look back on the weekend that was.

We have a bunch of new faces and one running back who was also on last week's roster. Let's break it down.

QB Caleb Williams, Bears

Williams had three touchdown passes by halftime, finishing 19-for-28 for 298 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, arguably the best game of his 20-start career. That it came in a win is even better – he entered the day 2-6 in his career when he throws for multiple touchdowns, so too often it’s gone unrewarded.

The Cowboys defense is horrid, but Williams hit four different targets for his touchdowns, a good sign for Ben Johnson’s offense starting to take in Chicago.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Bears QB Caleb Williams 🏆 Week 3 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE Tom Brady awards Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams with the LFG Player of the Game after his big performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Taylor now leads the NFL with 338 rushing yards, and he got into the end zone on Sunday for his first three touchdown runs of the season. He rushed 17 times for 102 yards, a solid 6.0 average, and his steady play is a key part of the Colts’ surprising 3-0 start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor's 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter helped put the game out of reach for the Titans.

RB Jordan Mason, Vikings

With Aaron Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Mason has a great opportunity. He stepped up Sunday by rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns in an easy win over the Bengals. Mason was another sharp free-agent signing for Minnesota after three seasons in San Francisco, and he’ll have a chance to do much more. It’s his first career multi-touchdown game and just his fourth career 100-yard rushing game.

WR Tre Tucker, Raiders

Before Sunday, Tucker’s best season total was three touchdown catches – he did that last year – but he came up big in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. He had eight catches for 145 yards and three scores – career highs in all three categories.

Tucker is a third-year pro out of Cincinnati, tiny at 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds, but the Raiders have four touchdown passes this season – and he has all four.

WR A.J. Brown, Eagles

Brown was a forgotten man in the Eagles’ first two wins – six catches for 35 yards, total – and in the first half on Sunday, with no catches on one target. Then, suddenly, Jalen Hurts remembered Brown, and he was central in their comeback from a 26-7 second-half deficit.

Brown had a 38-yard catch to set up their first touchdown, scored their second and then had catches of 25 and 23 yards to set up DeVonta Smith's go-ahead touchdown. All told, Brown had six catches for 109 yards and a score – and a much larger, more logical role in an Eagles victory.

TE Hunter Henry, Patriots

Another losing-effort nod here, but Henry had easily the best day among tight ends with eight passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ loss to the Steelers.

Henry likes playing Pittsburgh – he has three multi-touchdown games in four career meetings with the Steelers and two in 119 games against everyone else in the league.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share