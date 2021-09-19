NFL Week 3 odds: Opening lines, point spreads for every game

National Football League
While Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season isn't quite over, you can already start placing your bets on Week 3.

Here are the opening point spreads, moneylines, scoring total over/unders and more for every NFL game in Week 3 (with all odds via FOX Bet).

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)
Game currently off the board

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Washington +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHICAGO BEARS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns -7.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Browns -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Lions +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Game currently off the board

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Chargers +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -3 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $ total); Saints +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

ATLANTA FALCONS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Giants -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Falcons +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Game currently off the board

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -7 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Jaguars +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW YORK JETS @ DENVER BRONCOS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -11 (Broncos favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Jets +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Dolphins +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Rams -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Buccaneers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -1 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Vikings +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -4 (49ers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Packers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DALLAS COWBOYS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -4 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Eagles +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

