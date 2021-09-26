National Football League NFL Week 3 odds: Betting results, updates, closing lines for every game 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL Sunday is starting to come to a close, but there's still plenty of time to make your bets.

Here are your NFL Week 3 odds, point spreads, moneylines, scoring total over/unders and picks from our betting experts for the remaining games on the Week 3 slate, plus the betting results for all the games that have gone final (with all odds via FOX Bet).

For more betting analysis, data, gambling-centric schedules and more, check out the all new "Odds" section on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App!

GAMES IN PROGRESS

NEW YORK JETS @ DENVER BRONCOS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -10 (Broncos favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Jets +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Ravens and Broncos are huge favorites this weekend, as they rightfully should be. And for anyone who's wary about laying 8 or 10 points, I've got you covered with a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet .

"For those unfamiliar, a teaser is sort of like a parlay, except you get to reduce the point spread on the side you're on by a certain amount of points. For this one, we're doing two teams and getting 7 points on each line. So we'll combine this game with the Ravens vs. Lions and tease:

"Broncos from -10 to -3 vs. Jets; Ravens from -8 to -1 vs. Lions

"See how that works? We bring their numbers down into something more manageable instead of taking both teams at over a touchdown. You can read more about why I like Baltimore here.

"As for Denver? The Broncos are playing their first home game of the season, and it's against the lowly New York Jets , who can not score right now. Quarterback Zach Wilson is on the injury report, and I don't see how New York scores much in this contest.

"Denver's offense is much better than expected as Teddy Bridgewater throws the ball to where it's going. Denver wins this game, and we get a better number with the teaser. Win, win."

Pick: Broncos teased from -10 to -3; Ravens teased from -8 to -1 in a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -3.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The Dolphins are not as bad as a 35-0 loss to the Bills ; the Raiders are not as good as wins over the beat-up Ravens and Steelers .

"Nobody is going to touch the Dolphins this week after last week's debacle, but there are a couple of trends that may be of interest to you: Teams off a 35+ point loss are 13-6 ATS in the last three years; teams off a shutout are 17-7-2 ATS since 2016.

"As surprising as this may sound, the drop-off from Tua Tagovailoa (out, ribs) to Jacoby Brissett is not that significant. The Raiders' offensive line remains beaten up, RB Josh Jacobs is hurt, and Derek Carr isn't 100 percent after the Pittsburgh win. Jon Gruden, for the first time this season, moves from underdog to favorite."

PICK: Dolphins (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -0.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Bucs cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Rams -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like the Rams here. When you win a Super Bowl and bring everyone back, the concern is always a lack of motivation. The offense, everyone is fine because Brady is Mr. Intense, but, have you noticed that defense? Everyone got paid. Not a lot of urgency, not getting a lot of pass rush.

"I can see Tom watching a lot of this game on the sideline, with the Rams playing ball control. Generally, the Rams offensive line does a good job to protect their QB. I also thought the Rams did not play well last week, even though they won the game. So, I think you are going to see a much tighter ship with the Rams at home.

"This Rams defense has a lot of video on this Tampa Bay offense. You don't have a lot on Matt Stafford and the Rams. Remember, blowout win early where they didn't unveil a lot of the playbook in their opener, and played poorly in Week 2. It's a statement game for Stafford and the Rams. I like the Rams.

"I would also bet the OVER. I think there will be a lot of points. It's going to be a wildly competitive game. I love what I'm seeing from Tom's offense and Gronk looks like Gronk of five years ago. Brady is going to move the ball, but I do worry about Tampa's defense."

PICK: Rams (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to cover by tying or winning outright; OVER 56 points scored by both teams combined

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Vikings +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This game is one where I have two things going for me.

"First: The Vikings NEED to win, or their season is over. If they go 0-3, Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins will need to call the movers to pack their stuff after the season.

"Last weekend against the Cardinals, the Vikings looked much different than Week 1. Minnesota scored at will against Arizona, and while they did allow points, the Cardinals had a bunch of off-script throws by Murray that went for six. And while the Seahawks are better than the Vikings no matter where they play, I like the desperate nature of Minnesota in this spot.

"Second: The public is all over Seattle, and it's never a bad thing to fade the public in situational spots."

PICK: Vikings (+1.5 at FOX Bet) lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

UPCOMING GAMES

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Packers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Aaron Rodgers is almost single-handedly keeping this line where it is.

"San Francisco is such a superior (and healthier) team on the offensive and defensive lines, but the ‘Rodgers getting points’ angle is hard for bettors to ignore. Green Bay is already starting two rookies to protect Rodgers, and now left tackle Elgton Jenkins is listed as doubtful.

"That’s a recipe for disaster against a 49ers front that loves to bring pressure and make life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks. The Packers have also shown that stopping the run is still an issue, and Kyle Shanahan is smart enough to ground and pound ‘til the cows come home. Plus, it sounds like running back Trey Sermon has cleared concussion protocol and will start.

"Green Bay will eventually get their lines where they need to be, but this is a horrendous spot off an already short week after playing on Monday night. If San Francisco protects that precious football, they’ll take care of business."

Pick: 49ers (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DALLAS COWBOYS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Eagles +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "There were 827 yards of offense in the Chargers-Cowboys game, but some costly interceptions by Justin Herbert – including one in the end zone – kept points off the board. I am convinced that the final score was an anomaly.

"We saw the Eagles-49ers matchup play out similarly. Philadelphia had a first-quarter touchdown called back because receiver Jalen Reagor stepped out of bounds before making the catch. If that wasn't enough, Jake Elliott proceeded to kick his field goal attempt into a wall of San Francisco special teamers. The game turned into a slow crawl from there.

"I expect Dallas or Philadelphia to set the pace very early with a touchdown to open things up. Both teams have too much speed and play with too much pace to play anything other than the ‘Over.’"

PICK: OVER 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

CAROLINA PANTHERS 24, HOUSTON TEXANS 9

Closing point spread: Panthers (-8.5) cover by winning by more than 8.5 points (15)

Closing moneyline: Panthers win as -455 favorites (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Texans were +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 43.5 points scored by both teams combined (33)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills (-7) cover by winning by more than 7 points (22)

Moneyline: Bills win as -333 favorites (bet $10 to win $13 total); Washington were +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 45.5 points scored by both teams combined (59)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers (+6.5) (Chargers cover by winning outright)

Moneyline: Chiefs lose as -275 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Chargers win outright as +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 55 points scored by both teams combined (71)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints (+2.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Patriots lose as -150 favorites (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Saints win outright as +125 underdogs (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 43 points scored by both teams combined (41)

ATLANTA FALCONS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons (+2.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Giants lose as -138 favorites (bet $10 to win $17.27 total); Falcons win outright as +120 underdogs (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 47 points scored by both teams combined (31)

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals (+2.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Steelers lose as -138 favorites (bet $10 to win $17.27 total); Bengals win outright as +120 underdogs (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 42.5 points scored by both teams combined (34)

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals (-8) cover by winning by more than 8 points

Moneyline: Cardinals win as -350 favorites (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Jaguars were +280 underdogs (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans (-4.5) cover by winning by more than 4.5 points (9)

Moneyline: Titans win as -225 favorites (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Colts were +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 47 points scored by both teams combined (41)

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Lions (+7.5) cover by losing by fewer than 7.5 points

Moneyline: Ravens win -350 favorites (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Lions were +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 51 points scored by both teams combined (36)

CHICAGO BEARS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns (-7.5) cover by winning by more than 7.5 points (20)

Moneyline: Browns win as -350 favorites (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Bears were +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 45 points scored by both teams combined (32)

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.