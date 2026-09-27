National Football League
NFL Week 3 Defining Stats: Milestones Mount, Unusual Records Fall
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Defining Stats: Milestones Mount, Unusual Records Fall

Updated Sep. 28, 2026 12:31 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Week 3 brought another round of records, led by three players who keep finding new ways to make history.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba joined Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison Sr. on exclusive lists, while Jahmyr Gibbs matched a mark set by fellow Lions running back Billy Sims. Derrick Henry climbed two all-time leaderboards and Josh Allen continues to find a way to get it done. 

Elsewhere, last season’s MVP frontrunners had a tougher time. Drake Maye’s turnover troubles continued, and Deebo Samuel made history in a way few could have ever imagined. 

From familiar names rewriting the record books to one of the strangest plays of the season, here are the numbers that defined Week 3:

 

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  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba joined Jerry Rice (1989) as the only players with at least 120 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of their first three games of a season.
  • Smith-Njigba also joined Marvin Harrison Sr. (1999) as the only players with at least 400 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns through three games. He, Harrison and Calvin Johnson Jr. (2011) are the only players with six receiving touchdowns through three games in the last 40 years.
  • Gibbs became the second player in NFL history with at least 300 rushing yards, 150 receiving yards and six touchdowns through three games of a season. The other was fellow Lions running back Billy Sims in 1980.
  • Gibbs scored at least three touchdowns against the Jets for the fifth time in his career, tying Jim Brown and Todd Gurley for the most such games before turning 25. He also tied Brown, Gurley and Christian McCaffrey for the most multi-touchdown games before age 25.
  • With two rushing touchdowns against the Jets, Gibbs passed Sims for second in Lions history with 43. Only Barry Sanders (99) has more.
  • Josh Allen became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least two rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games, joining Billy Kilmer, who did it with the 49ers in 1961.
  • The Bills won despite a minus-four turnover margin, their first victory with a margin that poor since beating the Colts in 1997. Jim Harbaugh started at quarterback for Indianapolis in that game.
  • Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy reached 100 regular-season wins together, becoming the seventh starting quarterback–head coach duo to hit that mark. They’re the only duo to do it across two teams.
  • With the Steelers win, Rodgers tied Ben Roethlisberger for fifth-most wins by a starting quarterback since 1950 with 165. Only Tom Brady (251), Brett Favre (186), Peyton Manning (186) and Drew Brees (172) have more.
  • Derrick Henry passed Eric Dickerson for ninth on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list, now with 13,319 yards. He is 344 yards away from passing Jerome Bettis for the seventh-most all-time.
  • Henry also scored his 133rd career touchdown, passing Cris Carter for eighth in NFL history.
  • Patrick Mahomes earned his 98th win as a starting quarterback, passing Tom Brady for third-most through a quarterback’s first 10 seasons. He trails only Peyton Manning (105) and Russell Wilson (104).
  • With their win vs. the Dolphins, the Chiefs have snapped a six-game road losing streak dating back to last season. It was their first road win since Week 3 of last season.
 

Jacksonville JaguarsHow About the Jaguars?

  • Jacksonville is 10-1 in its last 11 regular-season games, the best record in the NFL over that span.
  • Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdowns against the Patriots, passing Blake Bortles for second in Jaguars history with 105 career touchdown passes. Only Mark Brunell (144) has more.
  • Drake Maye has committed 15 turnovers in seven games since the start of the 2025 playoffs. He had 11 in 17 regular-season games last year.
  • Maye is the first quarterback since 2007 with one passing touchdown and at least six interceptions through his first three games of a season. Rex Grossman and Drew Brees both did it that year.
  • Matthew Stafford became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 65,000 career passing yards, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.
  • Stafford also became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 20,000 yards with two franchises.
  • Stafford also made history he’d rather avoid. His interception returned for a touchdown in the loss to the Broncos was the 33rd of his career, passing Brett Favre for the most in NFL history.
  • Deebo Samuel had 80 receiving yards but zero catches Sunday. He gained all 80 yards on a hook-and-ladder play, which is the most receiving yards in a game without a reception since at least 1950.
  • His 80 yards were also the most by a player on a receiving touchdown play without being credited with a catch since at least 1991.
 
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