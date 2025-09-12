National Football League NFL Week 2 Injury Report, Inactives: Brock Purdy Out, Malik Nabers Set To Play Published Sep. 14, 2025 12:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 is underway and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

The San Francisco 49ers have another star whose status is up in the air, with quarterback Brock Purdy out for multiple weeks. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is also carrying an injury tag as he's dealing with nagging pain in his back, but he should be good to go.

See who's in and who's out for Week 2 of the NFL season.

QB Brock Purdy (49ers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Left Shoulder, Toe

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Purdy is dealing with multiple ailments that will cause him to miss multiple weeks. His turf toe injury is the more severe of the toe and, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, it could keep Purdy out between 2-5 weeks. With Purdy out, backup QB Mac Jones will get the start.

WR Jauan Jennings (49ers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-LP

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Jennings was dealing with a preseason calf injury that made his Week 1 status uncertain. However, he was able to play, but injured his shoulder in the 49ers game against the Seahawks. He will carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game against the Saints and, if he can't play, it will leave Ricky Pearsall as the only starting WR, with Kendrick Bourne getting a bump.

LT Trent Williams (49ers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-LP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Williams is yet another key 49ers' player on the injury report alongside tight end George Kittle, Purdy, and Jennings. He'll carry a questionable tag into San Francisco's game against New Orleans. Whenever Williams is out, the 49ers struggle to run the ball and protect the passer, so his presence is vital to their offense's effectiveness.

WR Malik Nabers (Giants)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-Full

Injury: Back

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Nabers will likely be on the injury report for early-week practices for the foreseeable future as he manages a back injury. However, he logged two full practices and will not carry an injury tag into the Giants game against their divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

LT Andrew Thomas (Giants)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Thomas will carry a doubtful tag into Sunday's game against the Cowboys. His absence could be a factor into New York's lackluster offensive performance in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. But with Thomas potentially out again, those same issues could continue.

RB James Cook (Bills)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-Full

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Cook logged a full workload in the Bills' Week 1 game against the Ravens, so his one limited practice may have been more precautionary. After praciticing in full twice, Cook won't carry an injury tag into Buffalo's game against the New York Jets.

DB Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

After missing Week 1, Witherspoon will carry a doubtful tag into the Seahawks' Week 2 game against the Steelers. Witherspoon's presence will be missed if he can't play, as the former Seattle WR D.K. Metcalf will be on the other side of the ball, and is primed for a breakout revenge game.

DB Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Gonzalez will miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury that also kept him out throughout training camp. With Gonzalez out in Week 1, the Las Vegas Raiders top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had eight catches for 97 yards. The Patriots play the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, so Tyreek Hill could have a big game with Gonzalez out.

WR Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Waddle often ends up on the injury report, or leaves mid-game with minor injuries and later returns to the field. This week, he's nursing a shoulder injury that he sustained in Miami's Week 1 game against Indianapolis. After logging a full practice on Friday, he should be good to go for Miami's Week 2 game against New England.

LB Dre Greenlaw (Broncos)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-LP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Greenlaw was a long shot to play in Week 2, but his ability to log a limited practice on Friday is a good sign for his future availability. The Broncos' defense looked stellar in their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, even without Greenlaw. His absence is significant, but Denver's defense is loaded, and should pose an issue to the Indianapolis Colts' offense during their Week 2 matchup.

TE Evan Engram (Broncos)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-Full

Injury: Calf

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Engram sustained a calf injury during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Titans. But the tight end logged two full practices and should be good to go for Denver's game against Indianapolis.

WR Xavier Worthy (Chiefs)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Worthy injured his shoulder on the third play of the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Chargers when his teammate Travis Kelce collided with him. He did not return to that game, and will carry a doubtful tag into Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX rematch with the Eagles in Week 2. Head coach Andy Reid said there was a "slim" chance Worthy could play. So if he misses the game, as expected, WR Hollywood Brown will have a significant role as will TE Travis Kelce. WRs Tyquan Thornton and Juju Smith-Schuster will have to step into bigger spots.

OT Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-Full

Injury: Back

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Dickerson's return to a full practice on Thursday and Friday bodes well for his availability on Sunday. The Eagles running game has been devastating when their offensive line is healthy, and it should be again in Philadelphia's game against Kansas City.

TE Dallas Goedert (Eagles)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Goedert was ruled out for the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Chiefs. The dependable TE had seven catches for 44 yards in Week 1. His presence as a safety valve for QB Jalen Hurts will be missed.



