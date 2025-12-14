NFL Week 15 Team of the Week: Trevor Lawrence and Puka Nacua Headline Best Games

Each week, we offer up the very best of the NFL on a given Sunday, kind of like the fantasy football team you wished you had.

All year, we’ve picked one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers and a tight end — OK, this sounds a lot like a super-hindsight fantasy football team. We’re also recognizing an entire offensive line, a few select defensive stars and even a special-teams standout of the week.

Normally, we try to just highlight the Sunday slate of games, but there were a pair of performances from Thursday night that were too good to ignore. So, let’s dive into Week 15.

So many worthy candidates this week! Bo Nix threw for 302 and four touchdowns without an interception. But we have to give it to Lawrence, who had a six-touchdown performance in their win against the Jets. He had five passing touchdowns and no interceptions while throwing for 330 yards, and he rushed for 51 and another score. There had been only nine games in NFL history with 5 TD passes and a rushing touchdown, and Lawrence had more rushing yards than any of those — Roman Gabriel previously owened the mark with 34 yards in a 1965 game.

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

It was in a losing effort, but Henderson's 65-yard rushing touchdown right after the Bills had rallied from 21 down seemed huge ... until Buffalo scored again. Henderson had 14 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns. What's the most carries for a rookie who averaged at least 10 yards per carry? The record is 25, set by DeMarco Murray in 2011 (25-253) and Doug Martin in 2012 (25-251). Only two backs this year have more rushing yards than Henderson while topping his 5.4 yards per carry — De'Von Achane (5.8) and Jahmyr Gibbs (5.5).

Treveyon Henderson #32 heads for the house during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo fans will want James Cook here — 107 yards and two touchdowns in a win is strong. But we'll go back to Thursday and recognize Robinson, who rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown and also caught eight passes for 82 yards, just a strong all-purpose game in a close win over the Bucs. Also on the radar: Jacksonville's Trevor Etienne, who caught three touchdown passes and had 105 yards from scrimmage in their win.

Feels like he's on here every week — 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns, so he gets the nod even in a loss to the Rams. This wasn't a huge week for receivers, though D.J. Moore and Nico Collins had two touchdowns apiece. St. Brown is the first player in NFL history to register at least 90 catches in each of his first five NFL seasons. His 11 touchdown catches this year are second only to Davante Adams' 14.

WR: Puka Nacua, Rams

No touchdowns from Nacua, but he had a massive game nonetheless — nine catches for 181 yards on just 11 targets, averaging better than 20 yards per reception. This matches the most catches in a game this season while still averaging 20 yards per catch or better — the Eagles' DeVonta Smith went nine for 183 in a Week 7 win over the Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua (12) looks for yardage as Detroit Lions Jack Campbell (46) gets a hold of his foot during first quarter action at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2025. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) g

TE: Kyle Pitts, Falcons

Week 15 was an especially strong one for tight ends. Trey McBride went for 12-134-2 albeit in a lopsided loss, so we're calling him McBridesmaid again. Dallas Goedert and Cody Parkinson both caught two touchdowns. Pitts had a career-high three this past Thursday in a comeback win over the Buccaneers, along with 11 receptions for 166 yards. Interestingly, he has six touchdowns in eight career games against the Bucs, and eight touchdowns in 67 career games against everyone else.

This spot was a tough call this week, and the Raiders as an opponent are a constant caveat. But the Eagles ran the ball 47 times in Sunday's win — that matches the second-highest team total in a game this season (Buffalo had 51) in grinding out a 31-0 shutout. Jalen Hurts was sacked only once in 19 dropbacks. So kudos to (from left to right) Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Fred Johnson (again filling in for injured Lane Johnson). The Patriots rushed for 276 yards, but gave up three sacks and lost.

DL Aidan Hutchinson, Lions

He was motoring on a 58-yard interception return, and he also had a sack, a pass defense and three quarterback hits. Detroit lost and gave up 41 points, but Hutchinson was his disruptive self, and there weren't a ton of multi-sack games this week, so we rewarded the rarity of a long interception return.

DL Abdul Carter, Giants

It's been a quiet rookie season in terms of splash plays for the No. 3 overall pick, but Carter made up for it today — two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack, three tackles for loss and seven total tackles. There aren't a ton of great defensive rookies this year — Carter has had good pressure rates, but you really need the headline stats to get appreciated as a high draft pick. We'll definitely mention Atlanta's James Pearce, who has a sack in six straight games, including two in the Falcons' win over the Bucs.

Abdul Carter #51 of the New York Giants recovers a fumble against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on December 14, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LB: Matt Milano, Bills

Buffalo's defense was underappreciated in its rally from 21 down for a huge win against the Patriots. Milano did a little of everything, with a team-high 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. He tripled his sack total for the season and enjoyed his first double-digit tackle day in the comeback victory.

DB: Derwin James, Chargers

Beating the Chiefs doesn't have the luster it once had, but it's still a significant divisional win, and James had a busy day, finishing with 10 tackles and intercepting a Gardner Minshew pass to seal the Chargers' 16-13 win. It's only his second interception of 2025, but that somehow matches his most in any season since his rookie year.

ST: Jason Myers, Seahawks

Myers handled all the scoring himself in the Seahawks' 18-16 win over the Colts, making six field goals, including the game winner in the final minute. It somehow isn't a career high for Myers, who went 7-for-7 on field goals in a 2018 game for the Jets. This was a Seattle team record, so he now holds the single-game mark for two different NFL teams.

The Seattle Seahawks' Jason Myers celebrates kicking the game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .