National Football League NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.

The Bucs improved to 6-6 with the win to keep their lead in the NFC South, while the Saints dropped to 4-9 as they head into their bye week.

Here are the top plays!

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Setting the tone

Bucs LB Lavonte David got a third-down sack on the Saints' opening drive to get things going for Tampa's defense.

On the dot

Dalton showed off his arm before the first quarter ended, completing a 40-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed that got the Saints out from deep in their own territory and onto the other side of the field.

Want some touchdowns, Taysom?

Super utility man Taysom Hill got the Saints on the board when he snuck his way to getting open along the sideline to make a 30-yard touchdown grab, giving them a 7-3 lead.

Runnin' Rashid

The Saints' rookie receiver continued to make plays to flip things around, but this it was in the punt game. He returned a punt 42 yards to get New Orleans into Tampa territory.

Tom turning it over

Brady's struggles against the Saints continued as he threw a pass right at linebacker Demario Davis for an interception on a promising drive before halftime.

Tampa turnover

Cam Jordan stepped up for the Saints to turn what would've been a third-down stop into a forced fumble and possession further down the field.

Brady not pleased

Brady showed his frustration on the sideline after the Buccaneers were forced to punt at the start of the fourth quarter.

Another Brady comeback coming?

Down two scores, Brady led the Buccaneers on a 10-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to give his team a chance. His touchdown pass to Cade Otton cut the Saints' lead to 16-10 with around three minutes left.

Clutch Carl they call him!

Carl Nassib got a huge sack for the Buccaneers to help get them the ball back just shy of the two-minute warning, giving Brady a shot to win the game.

Big first down for the Bucs

Brady found Chris Godwin over the middle to get the Buccaneers' late drive going with a first down right at the two-minute warning.

Brady does it again

The GOAT did it again, recording his 44th career fourth-quarter comeback by throwing a touchdown pass to Rachaad White to tie the game 16-16 with three seconds left.

Ryan Succop's made extra point put the Bucs on top, and gave them the win.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more