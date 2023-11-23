National Football League NFL Week 12 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Nov. 23, 2023 12:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

Last week, we finished 3-2-1. Let's keep that momentum going in Week 12.

Now, let's get into the fun. Here are my best bets for this week's slate.

(All times ET Sunday)

﻿Last Week: 3-2-1 (Season: 22-19-2)

New England Patriots @ New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

Yes, Tommy DeVito played well last week. Did the Giants benefit from six Washington turnovers including a pick six? Also yes. Call me skeptical of last week being this big turning point in the Giants' season. This is still one of the worst teams in the league, who, yes, is taking on another bad team.

But I think the Patriots won't help the Giants like Washington did.

PICK: Patriots (-3) to win by more than 3 points

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

I've been more than happy to bet against the Falcons this year, and I’ve fortunately been on the right side in most, as Atlanta has played six straight one-score games, going 2-4 with three straight losses.

Enter Desmond Ridder back at QB off the bye week, so who knows how that will go. But I’m also not a believer in the Saints and will back the home team to end its slide.

PICK: Falcons Pick ‘em (Falcons to win outright)

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

Denver has won four straight, three coming by one or two points, so it's not like it has been dominant. But it has won games, so that is totally a step in the right direction.

It's kind of a big game for Denver, as the Broncos have their next three on the road. But the Browns continue to be undervalued in my eyes, even if they too have been on the right side of a few close games. The pass rush is fierce and DTR does give the Browns some mobility at the QB position.

You could buy this up to three if you want, but I’ll also be playing Cleveland on the moneyline.

PICK: Browns (+2.5) to lose by 2.5 points or fewer (or win outright)

SURVIVOR PLAYS

Obviously, all those big chalks on Thanksgiving Day and Friday appear safe.

If you don't have San Francisco, Detroit, Miami or Dallas available, Kansas City obviously is the next best option — but again, not everyone will have the Chiefs available.

It's getting to the point where you're gonna have to take an ugly side and the best of the ugly options appear to be Tennessee vs. a dreadful Carolina team and the Falcons at home vs. the Saints.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

