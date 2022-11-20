National Football League NFL Week 11: Top viral moments from Bears-Falcons, Cowboys-Vikings, more 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season is here! The early slate Sunday featured a Bills vs. Browns game in Detroit due to snow in Buffalo and a Bears trip to Atlanta that provided the backdrop for an iconic bachelor party. Here are the top trending and viral moments from all the action!

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Daaaaaaa Bachelor Party

The Bears themselves were not the only ones migrating south to face the Falcons. A group of Bears fans attended the game as part of a bachelor party — each dressed as legendary coach Mike Ditka.

Chicken dance or Falcon dance?

The Bears took a 17-14 lead into halftime thanks in large part to two turnovers by Chicago's defense, including this one celebrated by Justin Jones with a chicken dance.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (in Detroit)

Bills Mafia shows out in the snow

A massive blizzard hitting Buffalo forced the Bills to relocate their home game against the Browns to Detroit. But Bills Mafia still showed up throughout the week and showed its support on Sunday despite the snow.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Fresh off his second World Series championship with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman stopped by NRG Stadium to cheers from the Houston faithful.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Zeke, CeeDee and Micah show USMNT love

The USMNT's first game of the 2022 FIFIA World Cup in Qatar is just one day away, and Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons all donned custom USMNT sweaters to show their support, courtesy of our friends at FOX Soccer.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more