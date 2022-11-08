National Football League Jets fan's lucky coin predicted winner of team's first 9 games 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets are off to a surprising 6-3 start that perhaps no one, not even the most zealous fans of Gang Green, saw coming.

Well, except for one person and their lucky coin.

Back on Aug. 21, a Twitter user who goes by @noonernation posted a Jets record prediction using a coin flip to predict each game of the 2022 season. The sheet not only predicted that the Jets would be 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye, but also accurately predicted the winner of each contest thus far.

The Jets lost in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens then staged a stunning late comeback to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Robert Saleh's team has turned it around since then, going 5-1 over its last six games behind a stellar defense led by star rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. That stretch includes beating the Packers in Green Bay and this past Sunday's home upset over the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.

So, what did the coin flips predict for the rest of the Jets' season?

The sheet has the Jets stumbling out of the bye week with another loss to longtime foe Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Patriots are the only team to have beaten the Jets since late September, earning a 22-17 Week 8 win at MetLife Stadium.

Per the coin flips, the Jets will then lose at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 12 before going on a stunning five-game win streak. This would entail road victories against three division leaders: the Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. The Jets are predicted to drop their last game of the regular season to the Miami Dolphins.

Jets upset win over Bills has Craig eating his words Greg Jennings joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show just in time to weigh in on the New York Jets' surprising upset against the Buffalo Bills.

That would leave the Jets with an 11-6 record, which typically clinches a playoff berth. The Jets fan continued flipping and had the club winning in the wild-card and divisional rounds before losing in the AFC Championship game, which wouldn't be unfamiliar for the franchise. Their potential postseason opponents were not specified.

More importantly, how much longer will the Jets continue fulfilling the prophecy of these coin flips?

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more