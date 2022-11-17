National Football League NFL Week 11 top plays: Titans take down Packers on TNF 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season kicked off with the Tennessee Titans going to Lambeau Field and beating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football.

None other than Derrick Henry led the way for Titans (7-3), scoring two touchdowns in a pair of different ways to help secure the win for the AFC South leaders.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's action!

Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Grand opening

The Titans surged on their opening drive. Ryan Tannehill completed a 40-plus-yard pass to Treylon Burks on Tennessee's first third down of the game, putting the offense in Packers territory.

A few plays later, Tannehill threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard to go up 7-0 less than five minutes in.

Elementary touchdown, my dear Watson

After catching three touchdowns last week, Christian Watson grabbed his fourth over the last two games to get Green Bay on the board to make it a 7-6 ballgame. The 14-yard scoring toss from Aaron Rodgers clearly caught the Titans off guard.

Bow down, King Henry

The Titans' 10-plus-minute drive in the second quarter didn't result in any points. Tennessee went for it on fourth-and-short, running Derrick Henry up the gut but was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Not stopped this time

Henry got his revenge right before halftime. He rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to help extend the Titans' lead to 14-6.

Henry made another play

The Titans star running back caught a screen pass and turned it into a 42-yard gain that put his team in the red zone.

Jump-pass TD

Henry continued to do it all for the Titans. He added their third touchdown of the game by turning his handoff into a jump pass for a touchdown to Austin Hooper to extend Tennessee's lead to 20-9.

Where you at, Watson?

The Packers' rookie receiver caught his second touchdown of the game and his fifth in four days to help Green Bay make it a 20-17 game in the third quarter.

Hooper holds on

Hooper caught his second touchdown pass of the day to extend the Titans' lead to 27-17 in the fourth quarter, but not without some difficulty. Tannehill threaded the needle to Hooper, who secured the catch despite the hard hit in the end zone.

Tannehill turnover

The Titans quarterback was mostly spotless through three-plus quarters, until he threw an interception right to Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas. Green Bay failed to capitalize and fell to 4-7 on the season.

