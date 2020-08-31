National Football League NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket – Sweet 16 Recap 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Round 2 of the second annual NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket is officially complete.

On any given Sunday, a shocker can happen in the NFL. And even though it's Monday, our Fan Bracket was not immune, as the Sweet 16 featured another slew of upsets, with multiple No. 1 seeds falling.

Here are the highlights from the second round:

No. 8 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 1 Dallas Cowboys

In arguably the biggest upset of the week, 'America's Team' – no one has ever called them 'America's Fanbase' – fell at the hands of the Vikings.

But the real test will come when the teams meet in November at U.S. Bank Stadium. On the gridiron, the Cowboys hold a 16-15 advantage over Minnesota all-time.

No. 5 New Orleans Saints vs. No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

'Who Dat Nation’s' social media following is four times as large as the city’s population of 1.3 million, and with fans like that, it's no surprise NOLA bested Philadelphia.

For the past decade, the Saints have been in the top 10 in attendance in the league each year, which means this 5-seed might not really represent a 5-seed.

No. 3 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Denver Broncos

Would you believe that 82% of Green Bay residents identify as Packers fans?

You'll have to after this week.

The Mile High City couldn't rally the troops to beat out the Cheeseheads, but at least Denver still has the Super Bowl XXXIII victory over Green Bay.

No. 7 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 6 Buffalo Bills

Bills fans never cease to amaze – from tailgating in -10 degree weather on Sundays,to defeating the Dolphins by a 27.2 percent margin.

Miami might lead this AFC East rivalry on the field (60–47–1), but Bills Mafia definitely has the Dolphins fans' number.

Now, onto a few of the featured matchups in the Elite 8 (All odds provided by FOXBet):

No. 6 Buffalo Bills (-120) vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers (+100)

The Steelers are the only No. 1 seed left standing, but the Bills are only one of two teams to have back-to-back Elite 8 appearances in the Ultimate Fan Bracket.

Can the most beloved team in Pittsburgh get the job done or will the stampede that is the Bills Mafia run over the Steelers?

No. 8 Minnesota Vikings (+165) vs, No. 3 Green Bay Packers (-200)

Can the Vikings pull another upset in the Elite 8?

Green Bay leads the on-field series 61-53-2, but the division rivals always face off twice a year. And the loser of this matchup will have a chance to redeem itself in just a few weeks.

No. 5 New Orleans Saints (+120) vs. No. 2 Seattle Seahawks (-140)

Seattle's Wild Card playoff win against the New Orleans Saints back in 2011 — notably the 67-yard touchdown run by Marshawn Lynch to clinch the victory — is one of the most memorable moments in Seahawks franchise history.

Can the Seahawks relive such an epic moment again in our bracket?

The final matchup of the Fan Bracket Elite 8 will pit No. 4 Kansas City (-500) against No. 2 Atlanta (+380).

