NFL Trade Deadline Buzz: Latest Intel on Selling Teams, Players to Watch

With the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, here's what to expect.

There usually isn't a star traded at the deadline, but there are always key players on the move to contenders. With 14 of the 32 teams making the playoffs, many teams may not believe they're fully out of it, which limits the number of sellers.

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric D. Williams have the latest on what to expect ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 4.

There is one sleeper team that hasn’t appeared very active in the run-up to the trade deadline but could have a big impact on the league if it decides to get involved.

That’s why several NFL sources are beginning to wonder: What are the New York Jets going to do?

"They have to start selling, right?" one NFL executive told me. "They’ve got a new GM and coach who are likely to start blowing up that roster. They’re 1-7 and better off with a top [draft] pick than a few more wins. And best of all for them, they’ve got some attractive players.

"They could make a killing if they get involved."

Running back Breece Hall is one of many Jets players drawing interest heading into the deadline. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

According to multiple sources, the Jets have fielded many calls from teams interested in dealing, but other than trading cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, New York has either rebuffed the advances or set asking prices way too high so far.

Among the players drawing interest from around the league include edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, running back Breece Hall and linebacker Quincy Williams.

The big fish for the Jets, though, if they really get adventurous, is defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He’s signed through 2027, but he has just $5 million in guaranteed money left on his contract and could bring a bounty in return, especially if he’s willing to renegotiate his current deal.

"Some of those guys could help them in the future, no doubt," the executive told me. "But remember, it’s a new regime [with GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn] that’s going to want their own guys. And honestly, it wouldn’t hurt to sweep out some of the guys who are so used to the losing.

"That’s why everyone is circling, but no one seems sure what they’re going to do." — Ralph Vacchiano

If the phone is ringing in an NFL general manager's office in the days leading up to the deadline, it’s a good bet that Howie Roseman might be the guy on the other end of the line.

The Eagles general manager has already made six trades to help his team since July and, according to league sources, he seems intent on making more. The Eagles could have 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, if they get the three compensatory selections they seem to be expecting.

Roseman isn’t afraid to deal those picks, especially if he can get the edge rusher his team so desperately needs.

"Getting Brandon [Graham] back [out of retirement] is a nice story, but he’s a part-time player who will only marginally help their pass rush," an NFC scout told me. "They are getting no push off the edge and Howie knows they can’t win that way."

Two names to keep an eye on: Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom played for current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when he was with Miami in 2023. — Ralph Vacchiano

Miami's Jaelan Phillips is a potential trade target for the Eagles, especially with his history with Philly DC Vic Fangio. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 5-3 and just a game behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers have been active in the trade market. The Chargers have already made a deal, acquiring pass rusher Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens for safety Alohi Gilman.

And the Bolts could still use help along the offensive line, at running back and in the secondary.

"I’m sure they would love a tackle," a league source told me. "But good luck on finding an OL trade. The names I have heard all can’t play. I know they were calling on running backs a couple weeks ago, but they will get [Omarion] Hampton back, and [Kimani] Vidal is serviceable.

"They are really thin at safety, but I have not heard if they are inquiring about any."

Rookie running back Hampton, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is eligible to return to practice in Week 10. Vidal, a sixth-round pick last year, has had two 100-plus-yard rushing games in the past three weeks as Hampton's fill-in. — Eric D. Williams

Like the Chargers, the Seahawks are in playoff contention and could also use help at offensive guard, running back and in the secondary. Starting safety Julian Love has a nagging hamstring injury that has kept him out of four games and could force him onto the injured list.

Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon has played in only two games this season due to a knee injury, though he could return against Washington this week. And the Seahawks have gotten inconsistent play from corner Tariq Woolen and right guard Anthony Bradford.

A homecoming for veteran safety Quandre Diggs, languishing with the lowly Tennessee Titans, could make sense for the Seahawks to solidify things in the secondary.

"There is usually a robust safety market with a reliable yet descending veteran," a league source told me. "As opposed to a corner, where there is usually nothing unless you need a nickel."

Veteran safety Quandre Diggs made three Pro Bowls with the Seahawks. Could they look to bring him back from Tennessee? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

On the subject of corners, the Rams acquired nickel cornerback Roger McCreary from Tennessee this week to improve depth in the secondary. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he likes McCreary’s versatility and competitiveness. Assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant coached McCreary at the Senior Bowl when he was coming out of Auburn.

The Rams could still use help at receiver, offensive line and kicker. With the team battling the Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West, McVay indicated he may not be finished making moves.

"I think if certain opportunities arise that you feel like give you a chance to be able to significantly upgrade your football team, but I feel really good about our group," McVay told reporters this week when asked if his team will remain active. "It hasn’t been something that we’ve really talked about, but I certainly would never rule that out." — Eric D. Williams

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on X at @RalphVacchiano .

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.