NFL Top-10 Rankings: A New No. 1; Steelers, Colts Climb; Lions, Eagles Tumble

OK, now it's all up for grabs. The defending Super Bowl champs have lost two straight games, and the Super Bowl runner-up looks rejuvenated after taking down the Lions, my No. 1 last week.

Let's see where everyone stands after the Week 6 upsets.

The Baker Mayfield-for-MVP campaign continues to gain momentum after the feisty quarterback carved up the 49ers with an efficient performance that showcased his talents as a distributor. With the offense looking nearly unstoppable under the direction of the former No. 1 overall pick, the Buccaneers could be the most feared team in the league when all of their perimeter playmakers return to action.

Coming off a loss to the Patriots, which showed they are not talented enough to overcome a slew of self-inflicted mistakes, the Bills play the Falcons on Monday night in Atlanta. Josh Allen & Co. must get back to playing the fundamentally sound brand of ball that makes them tough to beat at home or on the road.

It is never pretty with the Steelers, but they continue to stack wins while finding their identity as a rugged squad led by a four-time MVP quarterback. As Aaron Rodgers gets more comfortable operating as a game manager instead of a playmaker, the Steelers’ ball-control approach, combined with a stingy defense, will make life miserable for opponents down the stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is time for the football world to view the Colts as legitimate title contenders. Shane Steichen has put together an efficient, ball-control offense with explosive potential behind the efforts of Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren and a collection of dynamic pass-catchers on the perimeter. With defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo concocting exotic schemes like a mad scientist, the Colts are a headache to face each week.

After a pair of disappointing performances, the Packers get back on track with a solid effort at home against the Bengals, a team breaking in a new quarterback. Though the win was far from perfect, the Packers’ superior talent allows them to win without always bringing their A-game.

Despite dropping a challenging game on the road, the Lions are still in a great position to re-emerge as the NFC’s top seed by season’s end. The offense is explosive and dynamic, and it's complemented by a physical defense with turnover-obsessed playmakers. Although their Sunday night performance did not reflect the Lions’ full potential, the NFC heavyweights can make a few quick fixes to re-emerge as a top contender.

The Seahawks’ underrated defensive front tilts the field in their favor with their consistent disruption at the point of attack. Sam Darnold & Co. complement the defense with an efficient passing game built around the spectacular route-running talents of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. When the Seahawks play their brand of complementary football, the "12s" are hard to beat at home or on the road.

The overseas trip didn't showcase the Broncos’ best performance, but it provided a glimpse into the grittiness that will make them a tough out down the stretch. With a physical running game, an effective bootleg and movement-based passing game and disruptive defense, the Broncos have the requisite pieces to assemble a championship puzzle.

The Commanders, who host the Bears on Monday night, are beginning to resemble the Super Bowl contender many envisioned. As Jayden Daniels returns to form, Washington could climb back into title contention.

Back-to-back losses have the defending champs on the verge of an implosion, with the inner squabbling impacting the on-field performance. Until head coach Nick Sirianni can get his star players on the same page on offense, the Eagles will continue to stumble due to chemistry issues.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .