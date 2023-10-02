National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers stay on top; Chiefs, Eagles creep up; Dolphins tumble Updated Oct. 2, 2023 9:28 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Statement games by the Bills, Cowboys and Ravens have shaken up the list, but the 49ers stay on top with an easy win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs and Eagles, last year's Super Bowl participants, continue to grind out victories and creep closer to the top. The previously high-flying Dolphins, meanwhile, drop from the elite as defensive cracks cloud their title visions. New teams to enter the list this week include the Ravens, Buccaneers and Seahawks.

With Seahawks-Giants still on the Week 4 docket, here is my NFL top 10.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 4-0; Last Week: 1

The "CMC for MVP" campaign will pick up momentum after the veteran's spectacular performance. Running back Christian McCaffrey scored four touchdowns while amassing 177 scrimmage yards to overwhelm the Arizona Cardinals. With Brock Purdy also slicing the defense with surgical precision, the 49ers look like an unstoppable force in the NFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 3-1; Last Week: 3

The Chiefs defense has catalyzed the team's early-season success, with Chris Jones leading the way. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has the young unit ballin', with his aggressive schemes creating chaos all over the field. As Patrick Mahomes finds his chemistry and connection with his young WR corps, the Chiefs are in line to make a run at back-to-back titles.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 4-0; Last Week: 4

It has not been easy for the Eagles, but they continue to find various paths to the winner's circle. Whether the offense or defense leads the way, the wins keep piling up for a team that has not played its best football to date. With plenty of time left to find their identity and rhythm, the Eagles are sitting pretty at the quarter mark of the regular season.

David Helman, Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis recap Eagles' tight victory

4. Buffalo Bills

Record: 3-1; Last Week: 5

After a disappointing season opener, the Bills have reeled off three straight wins and have climbed back into the race as a potential No. 1 seed. Josh Allen has rediscovered his MVP-caliber playmaking skills, and the Bills offense has been rolling under his direction. With Sean McDermott making tweaks and adjustments to a defense that is starting to suffocate opponents, the Bills are rounding into form as a title contender.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 3-1; Last Week: 7

The glitzy and glamorous Cowboys actually have a blue-collar approach instilled by coach Mike McCarthy that could produce better results in the playoffs this year. The team's commitment to playing complementary football has resulted in an offense that will dial things up or scale them back based on the defense's control of the game. With Dan Quinn's defense routinely creating short fields due to takeaways and key stops, the Cowboys have been able to win by utilizing a more conservative approach that prioritizes winning over gaudy stats — not to say they can't pile them up.

David Helman reacts to Cowboys' 38-3 win over Patriots

6. Miami Dolphins

Record: 3-1; Last Week: 2

The 70-burger from Week 3 might have masked some defensive flaws that could undermine the Dolphins' ability to win marquee games down the stretch. While Tua Tagovailoa & Co. can keep the game close in a shootout, the best teams can take several paths to reach the winner's circle. Until Vic Fangio tightens up the defense, the Dolphins will rank as a middleweight contender in the AFC.

7. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-1; Last Week: 8

Dan Campbell's scrappy squad is more than a feel-good story. The Jared Goff-led offense can produce fireworks through the air or on the ground, and the defense is overwhelming opponents with its speed and physicality. With the confidence and belief increasing each week, the Lions are in the hunt as one of the top teams in the NFC.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 3-1; Last Week: NR

Lamar Jackson is flashing some of his MVP form, guiding the Ravens to the top of the AFC North. The veteran has made a handful of spectacular plays to spark an offense that moves the ball down the field utilizing a methodical approach. As Jackson eventually shifts from game manager to playmaker down the stretch with a solid supporting cast around him, the Ravens could enter the conversation as the title contender.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 3-1; Last Week: NR

Do not hate Todd Bowles and his squad for stacking wins against inferior competition. The Buccaneers have chalked up three wins without fanfare, but stingy defense and efficient offense is a sustainable formula that could lead to an unexpected division title in a rebuilding year.

10. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 2-1; Last Week: NR

The return of safety Jamal Adams could spark a defense that is loaded with a mix of veterans and youngsters with superb instincts, awareness and playmaking skills.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share