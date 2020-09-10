National Football League Herd Hierarchy: NFL Week 1 16 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With just one day to go until the 2020 NFL season kicks off, which teams look best positioned heading into the new season? Colin Cowherd broke down his top 10 on Tuesday's episode of The Herd, with the NFC making up the bulk of his favorites.

A pair of AFC darlings, however, led by two of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks, are stationed at the top.

Check out Colin's Top 10 in the video above, alongside FOX Bet's insights for the season.

Colin's thoughts: "McVay is a great coach. This roster still has the best defensive tackle in football, Jalen Ramsey, [and] star receivers."

Up next: Rams +3 vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Season over/under: 8.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +3000

Colin's thoughts: "The back end of their defense is formidable. I think they have a chance to win their division. I don't think the Rams do, so the Packers at nine."

Up next: Packers +3 vs. Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Season over/under: 8.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +2700

Colin's thoughts: "Stefon Diggs, losing him hurts, but they have Adam Thielen, good tight ends [and] Dalvin Cook ... This is a very well-run, smartly built, great GM, really good organization. I just think they have a ceiling."

Up next: Vikings -3 at Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Season over/under: 9 wins

NFL championship odds: +2800

Colin's thoughts: "They've got three unbelievable players: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams – but too many holes on the line."

Up next: Seahawks -2.5 vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Season over/under: 9.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +2200

Colin's thoughts: "They added Darius Slay, who I think is a top 3 corner in the NFL. They went and drafted a wide receiver in the first round and they can't possibly be as injury-riddled as last year. It's not possible."

Up next: Eagles -5.5 vs. Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Season over/under: 9.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +2000

Colin's thoughts: "Don't overthink the room here, all these critics of Brady folks. They made massive personnel changes. It's the second year with a coach and a very smart defensive coordinator."

Up next: Buccaneers +3.5 vs. Saints (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Season over/under: 9.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +1400

Colin's thoughts: "I always say my final four should be Super Bowl favorites. Added two really smart veterans: Malcolm Jenkins the safety, and Emmanuel Sanders, to a Super Bowl-level roster."

Up next: Saints -3.5 vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Season over/under: 10.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +1200

Colin's thoughts: "Can we stop banging on Jimmy Garoppolo? Good god, he was 21-5. As good as Kyle Shanahan was, he couldn't win until Garoppolo got healthy."

Up next: 49ers -6.5 at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Season over/under: 10.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +900

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think they've come close to hitting their peak ... They're only going to get better."

Up next: Chiefs -9.5 at Texans (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Season over/under: 11.5 wins

NFL championship odds: +600

Colin's thoughts: "There's nothing I don't like about this team. ... I think the Ravens have a chance to go 16-0."

Up next: Ravens -8.5 at Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Season over/under: 11 wins

NFL championship odds: +650

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.