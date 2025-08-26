National Football League Meet The Rookies Set To Continue NFL's Running Back Renaissance Published Aug. 27, 2025 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The running back renaissance in the NFL dominated headlines in 2024.

With Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs leading the way, veterans seemingly turned back the clock as the NFL embraced the run-heavy tactics that once made running backs the marquee playmakers of most lineups.

Though the 16 1,000-yard rushers from 2024 might seem like an insignificant number, it represents the most 1,000-yard rushers in the NFL since the 2010 regular season. Considering the league finished with fewer than 10 1K rushers five times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021) during that span, the explosion of the running game is a trend that will likely continue in 2025.

That's due to a talented collection of rookie running backs set to make their NFL debuts in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on these seven first-year runners poised to make an immediate impact.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll’s affinity with the running game makes running backs the marquee players on his rosters. Jeanty will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Marshawn Lynch (Seattle Seahawks) and Reggie Bush/LenDale White (USC) as the "bell cow" of Carroll's run-heavy offense that pummels opponents into submission. The No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft pick finished his three-year run at Boise State with 18 games with at least 20 rush attempts, including nine contests with at least 30 rush attempts. Though star tight end Brock Bowers remains the headliner for an offense directed by a veteran with Pro Bowl credentials (Geno Smith), the rookie runner will set the table as the workhorse out of the backfield. With the Raiders poised to tap into Jeanty’s competitive stamina, the rugged runner could log 250-plus touches as the lead back in Carroll’s offense.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

After losing Najee Harris to an eye injury that kept him out of the preseason, the Chargers will kick off the regular season with Hampton slotted as the starter. The 6-foot, 221-pounder is built to carry the load as a workhorse with outstanding balance, body control and burst. Given his success running 20-plus times a week as a collegian at UNC, Jim Harbaugh could utilize Hampton as the feature back, much like Frank Gore was the focal point of the San Francisco 49ers’ game plan when he transformed that team into an NFC powerhouse. If Hampton can handle the heavy workload expected of an RB1 in Harbaugh’s system, the rookie might claim the rushing title as a first-year starter for an emerging title contender.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

If Henderson’s 100-yard kick return touchdown on his first NFL touch this preseason is any indication of his "splash-play" potential, the Patriots are in good hands with the second-rounder primed for a key role. As a speedster with outstanding stop-start quickness, burst and body control, Henderson flashes the "wow" skills that force defensive coordinators to rethink their game plans with No. 32 on the field. Moreover, the rookie’s pass-catching skills and open-field running ability will enable Drake Maye to ring up numbers directing a low-risk offense that produces big plays on various swings, screens and options. With Henderson already displaying the skills and potential to score from anywhere on the field, the Patriots’ rookie running back is the most important piece of the offensive puzzle in 2025.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

There is nothing that Sean Payton loves more than a deep and talented running back rotation that features at least one ball carrier with breakneck speed. Harvey is primed for the "home-run hitter" role with the Broncos as a 5-foot-8, 205-pounder with 4.4 speed and exceptional "make-you-miss" ability. The former UCF standout posted back-to-back seasons with at least 1,400 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns (38 rushing, 5 receiving) over his last 25 games. Although Harvey is slated to touch the ball on various screens, swings and draws, the Broncos’ second-round pick could eventually claim the No.1 job as the Broncos stockpile the offensive lineup with electric playmakers to help second-year QB Bo Nix flourish as the team’s franchise player.

Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

After amassing 2,779 rushing yards and 30 rushing scores as the feature back in a pro-style offense at Iowa, Johnson is ideally suited to step into the lead role in Pittsburgh as a downhill runner with outstanding vision and wiggle. The 6-foot-1, 224-pounder flashes natural cutback skills, slithering through cracks at the line of scrimmage. With the Steelers intent on bullying opponents behind a beefy offensive line and an old-school running scheme, Johnson should alleviate some of the burden on Aaron Rodgers to carry the offensive load. If the rookie quickly earns Mike Tomlin’s trust, he should finish the 2025 campaign with 1,000-plus rushing yards as the Steelers’ new RB1.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Despite missing most of the preseason nursing a hamstring injury, Skattebo should emerge as a key contributor for the Giants as a rookie. The Arizona State product is a throwback player with a diverse set of skills that will enable him to contribute as a runner-receiver, potentially serving as an RB1/RB2 for the Giants. Though his extended preseason absence might keep him from topping the depth chart early in the season, Skattebo’s big-play potential could make it hard to keep him on the sidelines in a reserve role. Given Brian Daboll’s desire to supercharge the Giants’ offense, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder should get plenty of touches as a rugged workhorse with big-play potential.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

The unheralded seventh-round pick’s impressive training camp might have encouraged the Commanders to trade away Brian Robinson despite his impact as a three-year starter. Croskey-Merritt flashes big play potential as a shifty playmaker with outstanding balance, body control and burst. Although the Commanders are expected to utilize a running back by committee approach with Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez and Croskey-Merritt sharing the load, the talented rookie could emerge as the lead runner by midseason.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

