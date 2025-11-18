The Blitz: They Might Be Rookies, But These 11 Players Are The Real Deal

Every year, NFL coaches and executives hope the draft produces a few impact playmakers who help their respective teams maximize their potential. Although some rookies need a little time to find their way, there have been a handful of first-year playmakers who have already been viewed as blue-chip players based on their immediate contributions.

Given some time to survey the landscape, here are 11 rookies who are earning rave reviews for their performance and production so far in 2025:

OFFENSE

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

The electrifying rookie quickly made his mark as a dual-threat with dynamic playmaking skills and pizzazz. Dart’s big-play mentality excites the Big Apple with the rookie accounting for 17 total touchdowns (10 passing, 7 rushing), while posting a 62.7 percent completion rate and a 93.5 passer rating. The former Ole Miss standout has done it while showcasing a tantalizing combination of athleticism and arm talent that should encourage the Giants to let the rookie toss it around the yard. Though his injury history is concerning and might require Dart to make a playing style adjustment, the Giants have found a franchise quarterback with the tools to lead a resurgence in New York.

The Giants found a franchise QB in Jaxson Dart.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka is the latest Ohio State product to take the league by storm as a polished route runner with big-play potential. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has been spectacular as the Buccaneers’ WR1, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined with various injuries. The rookie is averaging 15.9 yards per catch with six scores, while posting three 100-yard games in 10 outings. Moreover, Egbuka is starting to beat double coverage and bracket concepts designed to limit his impact on the perimeter. With the rookie pass catcher beginning to figure out how to dominate against "slow down the WR1" tactics, the Buccaneers’ young playmaker could emerge as an unstoppable force when opponents are forced to account for Evans and Godwin when the former Pro Bowlers return to action.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Part of Daniel Jones’ success can be attributed to Warren’s dominance inside the numbers. The rookie tight end has been sensational as a chain mover in the Colts’ ball control offense. Warren is averaging 12.3 yards per catch with three touchdowns, as the designated chain mover on an offense loaded with playmakers in the backfield and on the perimeter. The rookie tight end is giving off Pro Bowl vibes as a matchup nightmare for defensive coordinators around the league.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound pass catcher has been as good as advertised as the Panthers’ No. 1 option in the passing game. McMillan has finished with five or more catches in six games despite facing tilted coverage in his direction. As a jump ball specialist with superior size and leaping ability, T-Mac has consistently come down with the 50-50 balls in traffic to extend drives in pivotal moments. As a dominant WR1 with big-play traits, McMillan is the game-changer the Panthers needed on the perimeter.

Tetairoa McMillan has been a revelation in Carolina.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

After a slow start, Henderson has started to deliver the splash plays the Patriots envisioned when selecting him with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder is averaging 101.3 scrimmage yards over the past four games, exhibiting burst as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. With opponents sitting back in softer coverage to take away Drake Maye’s deep ball, Henderson’s ability to produce plays as a lead back and check-down option could help the Patriots move the chains down the stretch.

DEFENSE

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

The UCLA product is a tackling machine Jim Schwartz wanted in the middle of his ultra-aggressive defense. As an instinctive playmaker with outstanding diagnostic skills, Schwesinger patrols the box like a 10-year veteran with a keen understanding of blocking schemes and concepts like a grizzled coach. With a frontline that commands attention due to Myles Garrett’s dominance at the point of attack, the rookie linebacker has quickly developed into a key contributor on one of the league’s most disruptive defenses.

The Browns got a good one in Carson Schwesinger.

Nick Emmanwori, S, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald has unleashed the rookie safety on opponents ill-equipped to deal with a 6-foot-3, 220-pound hybrid linebacker-safety in the box. Emmanwori evokes memories of "Legion of Boom" legend Kam Chancellor as the centerpiece of a defensive backfield that creates chaos at every level. The rookie’s versatility as a pass rusher and coverage specialist enables the Seahawks to utilize various personnel packages, blitz concepts, and simulated pressures to keep quarterbacks and play callers guessing from snap to snap. As Emmanwori becomes more comfortable in his role as a designated playmaker, the Seahawks’ defense is starting to look like the dominant units of the 2010s that fueled a series of championship runs.

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., LBs, Atlanta Falcons

The impact of the Falcons’ rookie linebackers demands a two-for-one spot on this list. Walker and Pearce have energized the defense with their athleticism and pass-rushing skills. As freakishly athletic defenders with a combination of speed, quickness, and agility that overwhelms blockers, head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have featured the duo prominently on blitzes and games to generate consistent pressure off the edges. With Walker and Pearce ranking first and third, respectively, in sacks among rookies, the Falcons’ first-year tandem deserves to split a spot on this list.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, New York Giants

Carter would not earn a spot on this list if box score scouting were a key component of the evaluation, but the film suggests the Giants’ rookie pass rusher is progressing nicely as a dynamic defender. The Penn State product and third overall pick in the 2025 draft displays outstanding quickness and burst off the edge despite being a bit of a "one-trick pony" as a pass rusher. Armed with a dominant signature move as a speed rusher, Carter’s explosiveness is a problem for heavy-legged pass protectors at the line of scrimmage.

Abdul Carter is showing signs of being the dominant player he was at Penn State.

Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ defensive resurgence coincides with Starks taking on more responsibilities in the back end to accommodate Kyle Hamilton’s move to hybrid linebacker. With the All-Pro spending more time in the box, the rookie has excelled as the deepest defender in some of the Ravens’ single-high safety coverages. After snagging a pair of interceptions over the past three games, Starks’ impact as a centerfielder has helped the Ravens get back on track defensively.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.