National Football League NFL reviewing interaction between Bucs' Mike Evans, referees 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is reviewing an incident captured on video where two referees appeared to ask for and receive a signature from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, according to NFL Network.

Video of the alleged incident surfaced after the Bucs' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, showing Evans being approached by a referee and appearing to sign something while walking off the field following the game.

As NFL Network mentioned, referees are explicitly prohibited from seeking autographs from any NFL team personnel — not just players — per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and its referees' union.

The incident followed a very disappointing day for Evans, Tom Brady and the Bucs. Two years removed from a Super Bowl victory in Brady's first season in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are now 3-4 after their loss to a clearly rebuilding Panthers team.

It's the first time since 2002 that a Brady-led team has been under .500 this late into a season.

Sunday's game started on an inauspicious note for Tampa Bay when the normally sure-handed Evans dropped what would have been an easy touchdown pass from Brady early in the first quarter.

Evans later blamed his drop for his team's overall offensive struggles when speaking to the media postgame, saying he saw "the life go out" of the Bucs after the play.

Tom Brady's Bucs embarrassed 21-6 by Panthers in Week 7 Skip Bayless discusses what percentage of the blame TB12 deserves for the Bucs' Week 7 loss.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more