Was Mike Evans' drop the reason behind Bucs' loss to Carolina?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to perhaps the NFL's worst team Sunday.

The loss to Carolina dropped the Bucs' record below .500 (3-4), marking the first time since 2002 that a Brady team has sat below that mark this late in the season. And while Brady himself threw for nearly 300 yards (290), the squad's offense was mediocre at best, managing just one field goal, punting six times and coughing the ball up twice.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn't hold back when discussing the team's current state.

"We're not playing well," Bowles said after the game. "We're not playing well as individuals, we're not playing well as a team, we're not coaching well. All the way around. Not scoring enough on offense, not stopping them enough on defense.

"As a result, we have to wear this on our sleeve. They've got to be grown men and we're going to see what we're made of. How many people can handle adversity? It's about as dark as it's going to be right now."

Despite the offense's instability, "Undisputed" cohost Skip Bayless zeroed in one play Sunday as the main reason behind Tampa's loss: a first-quarter Mike Evans drop that would've resulted in an easy score had he made the play.

"CJ Henderson just fell down, and Mike Evans cannot hang on to the easiest TD throw of his career," Bayless said. "He's one of the best receivers in football, and — maybe I need to get new Lasik — [but] this looked like a great throw, about 45 or 50 yards down the field, and it hits him right in the hands, and he gags it! He did everything but catch it. He let the ball sort of play him. …

"And what did Mike Evans say after the game? He said a lot of plays lose games, but he says, ‘No one play is the sole reason you lose, but that was definitely the biggest reason we lost. I seen the life go out of us. It took me a while to get back to playing.’ It's a team that is teetering, and all of a sudden, its best receiver gags the first big throw of the game. … What would've happened yesterday if Mike Evans had simply hung on and scored?"

Shannon Sharpe, however, pointed his criticism at the quarterback.

"[Brady] deserves 95% of the blame because he's the GOAT. … He got three points. … The Bucs' first nine drives: punt, punt, punt, punt, halftime, punt, turnover on downs, punt, field goal. What the defense got to do with that?"

