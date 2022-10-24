Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Was Mike Evans' drop the reason behind Bucs' loss to Carolina?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Was Mike Evans' drop the reason behind Bucs' loss to Carolina?

1 hour ago

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to perhaps the NFL's worst team Sunday.

The loss to Carolina dropped the Bucs' record below .500 (3-4), marking the first time since 2002 that a Brady team has sat below that mark this late in the season. And while Brady himself threw for nearly 300 yards (290), the squad's offense was mediocre at best, managing just one field goal, punting six times and coughing the ball up twice.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn't hold back when discussing the team's current state.

"We're not playing well," Bowles said after the game. "We're not playing well as individuals, we're not playing well as a team, we're not coaching well. All the way around. Not scoring enough on offense, not stopping them enough on defense.

"As a result, we have to wear this on our sleeve. They've got to be grown men and we're going to see what we're made of. How many people can handle adversity? It's about as dark as it's going to be right now."

Despite the offense's instability, "Undisputed" cohost Skip Bayless zeroed in one play Sunday as the main reason behind Tampa's loss: a first-quarter Mike Evans drop that would've resulted in an easy score had he made the play.

"CJ Henderson just fell down, and Mike Evans cannot hang on to the easiest TD throw of his career," Bayless said. "He's one of the best receivers in football, and — maybe I need to get new Lasik — [but] this looked like a great throw, about 45 or 50 yards down the field, and it hits him right in the hands, and he gags it! He did everything but catch it. He let the ball sort of play him. …

"And what did Mike Evans say after the game? He said a lot of plays lose games, but he says, ‘No one play is the sole reason you lose, but that was definitely the biggest reason we lost. I seen the life go out of us. It took me a while to get back to playing.’ It's a team that is teetering, and all of a sudden, its best receiver gags the first big throw of the game. … What would've happened yesterday if Mike Evans had simply hung on and scored?" 

Shannon Sharpe, however, pointed his criticism at the quarterback.

"[Brady] deserves 95% of the blame because he's the GOAT. … He got three points. … The Bucs' first nine drives: punt, punt, punt, punt, halftime, punt, turnover on downs, punt, field goal. What the defense got to do with that?"

Tom Brady's Bucs embarrassed 21-6 by Panthers in Week 7

Tom Brady's Bucs embarrassed 21-6 by Panthers in Week 7
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what percentage of the blame Tom Brady deserves for the Bucs' Week 7 loss.
Get more from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Bettors lose, sportsbooks win thanks to Packers, Bucs getting upset
National Football League

Bettors lose, sportsbooks win thanks to Packers, Bucs getting upset

36 mins ago
NFL Week 7 top plays: Chiefs hammer 49ers; Packers, Bucs stunned
National Football League

NFL Week 7 top plays: Chiefs hammer 49ers; Packers, Bucs stunned

13 hours ago
Separating NFC contenders and pretenders after Week 7
National Football League

Separating NFC contenders and pretenders after Week 7

14 hours ago
NFL odds Week 7: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: Wacky wins and bad beats

18 hours ago
NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle
National Football League

NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes