NFL Reveals 'Rivalries' Uniforms For 8 Teams

Eight NFL teams will need to make room in their lockers for new uniforms. Division rivals in the AFC East and NFC West will debut the "Rivalries" edition uniforms in one home game against a division rival this season.

The new threads were specifically tailored and designed to highlight the storied history of these rivals. The uniforms are based on unique details about each team and their city.

Each team will only wear the "Rivalry" uniform once this season, and for the rest of the teams in the NFL, they’ll have to wait to debut their own "Rivalry" jerseys.

More rivalry uniforms are set to debut during the 2026 (AFC South and NFC North), 2027 (NFC East and AFC West) and 2028 seasons (AFC North and NFC South).

Arizona Cardinals: "Built to Last" debut on "Thursday Night Football" on Sep. 25 against the Seahawks

The Cardinals play in the desert heat of Arizona, so it’s only right that their "Rivalry" edition jerseys bring the heat.

The all-white jersey adds sand and dust storm-like particles splattered on the jersey, highlighting the climate of Arizona. A metallic copper design on the numbers and pant stripe embodies the state’s metal and part of the state flag – that state flag appears on the shoulder patch and back neck of jerseys. The Cardinals jerseys will be complemented with all-white pants and their white helmet.

Los Angeles Rams: "Midnight Mode" debut vs. Seahawks on Nov.16

Work in the dark and earn the spotlight of the L.A. lights.

The navy look returns for the Rams, this time in a Midnight near-black form. The midnight combo features white numbers with the yellow ram on the helmet and royal blue colors on the shoulder patch and pant stripe.

The blue lights that shine throughout SoFi stadium are included on the numbers of the jerseys. The fans' chant, "Rams House," is threaded into the back neck of the jersey.

San Francisco 49ers: "For the Faithful" debut vs. the Seahawks on Jan. 4 2026

The all-black uniforms return for the Niners, this time with different swag.

A new font graces the all-black look, paying homage to the saloon word mark. The red numbers are trimmed with gold. "Faithful" is stitched on the front of the jerseys, showing thanks to the 49er's faithful.

Seattle Seahawks: "High-Decibel Zone" debut vs. Rams on Dec. 18

Home of the roaring crowd known as the 12th man. The light grey uniform is highlighted by the reflecting bright green numbers. Small 12’s are implemented inside the numbers of the jerseys. Sound wave-like designs sit on the shoulders of the jerseys.

A new green helmet was also debuted with the uniform combo.

Buffalo Bills: "Cold Front" debut on Sunday Night Football vs. Patriots Oct. 5

Buffalo is known for its cold weather and the frequent snow games. Like the Cardinals, the Bills "Rivalry" uniforms embody the weather of the city.

The Bills all-white threads are complemented by shiny silver numbers and a new helmet design copying the jersey style. Bills fans known as the "Bills Mafia" get their recognition with the words displayed on the back neck. All-white pants complete the new uniform threads.

New York Jets: "Gotham City Football Club" debut vs. Dolphins on Dec. 7

The Jets embrace the "Gotham City" theme with their new threads repping a dark green look trimmed with black and dark grey. Black helmets finish the new threads.

A Gothic font is used for the numbers, and "Gotham City Football" is seen on the back neck.

Miami Dolphins: "Dark Waters" debut vs. Jets on Sep. 29

The deep waters of Miami Beach are matched with the dark-pitch blue threads of the new Dolphins uniforms.

The monochrome uniform is highlighted with orange accents and iridescent aqua on the numbers, on the helmet stripes and throughout the uniform. "Go Fins" is threaded in the back neck of the jersey.

New England Patriots: "Nor’Easter" debut on Thursday Night Football vs. Jets on Nov. 13

The storm-blue jersey resembles the foggy weather across the states in the region. The key details in the uniform make these threads so unique.

Six red stars around the neckline of the jersey represent the six Super Bowls the franchise has won as well as the six New England states. Reflective silver stripes on the shoulders and pant stripe symbolize beams of light from the 218-foot Gillette Stadium Lighthouse, the tallest nontraditional lighthouse in the U.S.

The neckline features the quote from owner Robert Kraft "We Are All Patriots," from the team’s Super Bowl XXXVI win following 9/11.

A new-look white and silver helmet with white pants completes the looks of the new jerseys.

