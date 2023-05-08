National Football League
NFL reportedly making changes to prime time for 2023 regular season
NFL reportedly making changes to prime time for 2023 regular season

Updated May. 8, 2023 6:43 p.m. ET

The 2023 NFL season is just four short months away, and there will be some changes to the 18-week regular season.

The full regular-season schedule will be released Thursday, the NFL announced Monday, and the league will have some changes to its prime-time schedule, ESPN has reported.

First, there will be a game that takes place on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — which will be televised by Amazon. Teams can also appear on Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" twice, while all teams are no longer guaranteed a prime-time spot like they were in the past.

Some games will be announced ahead of Thursday's full-schedule release. The matchups for the 2023 NFL International Series, along with the Black Friday game, will be announced Wednesday. Select games will also be announced during "Fox & Friends" and "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, while other select games will be announced on "Today" and "Good Morning America" on Thursday morning. 

The 2023 season will be the third year of the NFL's 17-game schedule. It'll also feature rematches from 14 playoff games from the 2022 season, including a Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

