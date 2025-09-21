National Football League NFL QB Mount Rushmore: Drew Brees Includes Unsung Signal-Caller Doug Flutie Updated Sep. 21, 2025 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Drew Brees, who's filling in for Julian Edelman this week on "FOX NFL Sunday," revealed his Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks, and one of his selections was a big surprise.

When initially asked via a fan question during the show, Brees pointed to his right to indicate that cohost and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw was the first choice. Brees then listed Tom Brady and Joe Montana, as well.

Then came the surprise selection: Doug Flutie.

"[He's] a guy who I don't think ever got enough credit at the quarterback position," Brees said of Flutie, a one-time Pro Bowler and 1998 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. "He played [21] years of professional football at all levels. He was a guy doing Patrick Mahomes stuff before Patrick Mahomes, and just — nobody ever gave him the credit for it. I learned so much from my four years with Doug Flutie.

"I would not have become the quarterback I was without him as a mentor."

Brees and Flutie were teammates on the San Diego Chargers from 2001-04, with Flutie serving as backup to Brees during his early career. Both Brees and Flutie were knocked in the pre-draft process for their height but went on to have successful NFL careers. Brees was drafted by the Chargers in 2001 to back up the veteran Flutie but eventually took over as the starter in 2002.

Drew Brees gives his QB Mount Rushmore: Tom Brady, Joe Montana & more | FOX NFL Kickoff

Flutie played for 21 professional football seasons; 12 seasons in the NFL, eight in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and one season in the United States Football League (USFL). He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

After leaving the Chargers in 2005, Brees went on to have a stellar 14-year career with the New Orleans Saints that earned him his first first-team All-Pro nod, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year titles, 12 of his 13 total Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl MVP honors. Brees led the league in passing yards seven times, passing touchdowns four times, passer rating twice and completion percentage six times — all with the Saints.

Brees' other Mount Rushmore choices make sense. Bradshaw and Montana were legends of the game while Brees was growing up, and it's tough to ignore Brady as the GOAT of the sport.

