NFL Playoffs Briefing: Chiefs-Eagles set for historical Super Bowl matchup

Editor's Note: Throughout the NFL playoffs, Chris Myers and his research team analyze upcoming matchups, while providing news, notes, and nuggets for inside access to the information an NFL broadcaster uses to prepare for calling a game.

Both home teams won on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs now heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, the same team they defeated in Super Bowl LVII to start their streak of consecutive titles. This is just the second time in Super Bowl history that two teams will meet twice in a span of three big games. In 1992 and 1993, the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills met in back-to-back Super Bowls.

Two years ago, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts provided plenty of highlights in Kansas City’s 38-35 win. This will be the third time two quarterbacks have met for a second time in the Super Bowl. Troy Aikman’s Cowboys beat Jim Kelly's Bills in both Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII. Eli Manning also matched up twice with Tom Brady, but those two New York Giants wins came in a span of five Super Bowls.

CHRIS MYERS ANALYSIS: "The Super Bowl matchup is between a couple of powerhouse teams we are familiar with. Yes, there are NFL fans who have had enough of the Chiefs' success and those who haven't warmed up to the accomplishments of the Eagles, but the success of Kansas City and Philadelphia, both in recent years and this season can’t be denied.

"There is no shortage of star power, with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Swiftie effect with Travis Kelce for the Chiefs and the animated Nick Sirianni and the likable Saquan Barkley for Philadelphia. I think as neutral fans digest this matchup, they will appreciate what should be a highly competitive game and come to a decision about who to root for.

"It is notable that Tom Brady will be calling his first Super Bowl in a game that pits the last team he beat (Kansas City, Super Bowl LV) against the last team to beat him there (Philadelphia, Super Bowl LII)."

HERE'S HOW BOTH TEAMS GOT HERE

Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23

Only one team was able to win on the road in these playoffs, the Commanders who did it twice — in Tampa and Detroit. But they could not make it three in a row as the Eagles became the first team since 1982 to win three home playoff games in one postseason.

The Eagles are now plus-10 in turnover differential in this postseason, with six fumbles recovered, four interceptions and not a single giveaway of either kind.

The Eagles tied an 85-year-old NFL record with their seven rushing touchdowns Sunday. The 1940 Chicago Bears scored seven rushing TDs in the NFL Championship Game — and that also happened against Washington. In winning 73-0, those Bears scored 11 total touchdowns with three on interception returns and one on a forward pass.

The Eagles have rushed for 10 TDs this postseason, tied for second-most in NFL postseason history. The record of 12 was set by Denver in 1997 when they ended up losing to Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXII.

Saquon Barkley went 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play. It was his seventh TD of 60-plus yards in this extended season, setting an NFL record. His three TDs of 60+ yards are also a record for any one postseason.

Barkley now has 2,447 rushing yards in the extended season (regular season and postseason) and needs 53 in the Super Bowl to become the first NFL player with 2,500. He needs 30 to eclipse Terrell Davis’ 1998 record of 2,476 which was finalized by 102 yards against the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Like Barkley, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs against Washington. He now has nine rushing TDs, a new career record for a quarterback. Former 49ers QB Steve Young had the prior mark with eight.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had one carry in his 103-game career (with playoffs), good for one yard, prior to Sunday. But Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gave it to him twice on the ground for gains of nine and four yards against the Commanders.

On the Washington side, punter Tress Way had not thrown a pass since 2018, but he hit a perfect strike for 23 yards to Ben Sinnott on a fake punt Sunday. Way ended the three-game postseason with only two total punts on his real job.

Kudos to tight end Zach Ertz on his 11-catch performance to set a Washington postseason record. It was his highest total in a game since 2019 when he played for Philadelphia.

ONE THING WE LIKED FROM THE BROADCAST: FOX came up with a great shot from the end zone on Nate Shipley’s late 59-yard run, showing his varied expressions as he struggled to stay ahead of the pursuing Commanders. And Tom Brady, capping a strong performance, adroitly provided a timely and charming narration for the pictures.

CHRIS MYERS ANALYSIS: "For Washington to win this game they would have had to play a near error-free game and force a turnover or two. Instead, it was Philadelphia which forced the fumbles that fueled a big lead.

"Can the Eagles play from behind? After the 18-play field goal drive that made it 3-0 Washington, a drive that could have been a blueprint for a Commanders' victory, the Eagles grabbed the lead and hit the game pedal, closing out the game in impressive fashion.

"In addition to the three fumbles, the Commanders committed some ‘panic penalties’ and for the first time in these playoffs showed their inexperience.

"I can’t tell you how many times in our production meetings, coaches cite giveaways and takeaways as the key to victory – and with a plus-10 margin so far and zero giveaways, the Eagles are proving that formula. Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator was perhaps the key coaching hire of 2024, and he is maximizing the great talents of Jalen Carter.

"The Eagles have a 10-3 ratio of rushing TDs to passing TDs this postseason, and if they can do something like that against the Chiefs, say three rush and one pass, I like their chances."

Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29

The Chiefs are now the first team to go to five Super Bowls in a span of six seasons. They have become the first team to get within one win of a three-peat, although the Bills circa 1990 are still the only team with four straight Super Bowl appearances (L-L-L-L). The Miami Dolphins in the early 70s (L-W-W) and the Patriots starting in 2017 (W-L-W) also had runs of three straight SB appearances.

The Chiefs have a 17-2 record this season despite not once scoring more than 30 points in a game.

Josh Allen had now produced 28.3 PPG in four postseason meetings with the Chiefs — and he is 0-4.

For Patrick Mahomes, he now has 17 postseason wins, moving past Joe Montana into second place on the all-time list. He is still not halfway to Tom Brady’s 35 postseason wins. Mahomes has multiple wins in his last six postseasons.

ONE THING WE LIKED FROM THE BROADCAST: We liked how Jim Nantz, a master of the timely nugget, slipped in the inside information after a Patrick Mahomes-Xavier Worthy TD pass that each was drafted with a first-round pick obtained in a trade with the Bills.

CHRIS MYERS’ ANALYSIS: "While there were a few officiating issues that seemed to favor Kansas City, ultimately the Chiefs were the better team in crunch time. After the Bills tied it with six minutes left, they drove to a field goal, stopped the Bills on downs and then ran out the clock.

"Down three, you thought that Josh Allen would at least get them to field goal range, but the fourth-and-5 play was disrupted by Steve Spagnuolo’s blitz and the Chiefs then trusted Mahomes for a pair of successful passes for first downs.

"James Cook was a revelation for the Bills in this game with 138 scrimmage yards, but he did not touch the ball on Buffalo’s final 11 offensive plays.

"So, it is back to the drawing board for the Bills. In the past six seasons they have won 78 games (including the postseason) — that’s 13 wins per season. But they are stuck in a conference with the Chiefs (the only team with more wins at 94) and have not been able to get past them to make the Super Bowl. Much like the Marv Levy Bills who went to four Super Bowls in a row, the current version of the Bills has had some great achievements that hopefully won’t get lost in their inability to win a Super Bowl so far.

"Meanwhile, this Chiefs team stands 17-2 and on the cusp of an unprecedented achievement – despite not scoring more than 30 points in any game and having a point differential of plus-71 that is only the 11th best in the NFL this season. The 17-3 Eagles are +210 this year, but Kansas City opens up the betting as a slight favorite. It might not be a glamorous match-up (except for one Chiefs player’s girlfriend) but it should be tightly played and fascinating."

Chris Myers is an Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer, reporter and studio host for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @The_ChrisMyers.

